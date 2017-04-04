Tim Duncan's former financial adviser pleads guilty to defrauding ex-Spurs star
Charles Banks faces up to 20 years in prison for bilking Duncan out of millions
Ex-San Antonio Spurs star Tim Duncan’s former financial adviser, Charles Banks, pleaded guilty Monday to one count of wire fraud and faces up to 20 years in prison, per the Associated Press:
Federal prosecutors said Charles Banks, 49, of Atlanta pleaded guilty Monday in San Antonio to one count of wire fraud.
Investigators say Banks manipulated Duncan -- identified in court documents as “T.D.” -- into guaranteeing payment of a $6 million debt related to a merchandising business. Prosecutors say Banks failed to disclose commissions and loans he received in the deal.
…
Banks remains free on bond pending sentencing. He could be ordered to make restitution to Duncan, who retired last year after five NBA championships with the Spurs.
In 2015 Duncan said he lost more than $20 million because of Banks’ dishonesty and failed investments. He sued Banks in two separate cases , alleging that Banks falsified documents in his name. Last September , Banks was indicted on two counts of wire fraud and quickly released after posting a $500,000 bond.
