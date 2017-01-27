Timberwolves mascot leaves Karl-Anthony Towns' father on crutches after stunt

Thursday was not an auspicious day for Karl-Anthony Towns and the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Despite his stellar play, Towns was snubbed from the All-Star game and the Timberwolves saw their three game win-streak come to an end as they lost to the Indiana Pacers 109-103. Adding insult to literal injury, the Timberwolves mascot Crunch may have seriously injured Town's father, Karl-Anthony Towns Sr.

One of Crunch's go-to routines is when he uses a sled and slides down a flight of stairs at the Target Center. And while Crunch is a pro, he somehow couldn't maneuver his sled away from Towns Sr. and ended up running into the Timberwolves star's father.

From the AP's Jon Krawczynski:

The Towns family had a rough night. Karl-Anthony was left off the All-Star team and his father, Karl, was hit by Wolves mascot Crunch during a stunt in the second quarter. Crunch slides down the stairs on a sled, but he hit Karl Towns' leg. Big Karl stayed in the game though, watching the second half with an ice pack on his right knee, but needed crutches to leave the arena.

KAT's dad needed crutches to leave the arena after being blasted by Crunch. Says he's going to need an MRI on his right knee. — Jon Krawczynski (@APkrawczynski) January 27, 2017

I've seen Crunch slide down the arena steps for 20 years and never seen someone get hurt. Wrong place, wrong time. — Jon Krawczynski (@APkrawczynski) January 27, 2017

Yikes!

Here is video of Crunch's slide, which looks pretty normal but Krawczynski tweeted that the mascot somehow clipped Towns Sr. on his way down:

Overall, this was just a freak accident yet it wouldn't be surprising if Crunch holds off on doing his sliding routine for some time now.