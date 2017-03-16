Timberwolves' Nemanja Bjelica ruled out for season with left foot injury

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Nemanja Bjelica will miss the remainder of the season because a left foot injury suffered during the second quarter of Wednesday’s 117-104 loss to the Boston Celtics, the team announced on Thursday. This is a setback for the Wolves as they try to catch up in the Western Conference standings and earn a postseason berth.

The timing here is unfortunate both because of the playoff race and Bjelica’s recent play. Before getting hurt against the Celtics, he had scored in double figures in six of his last eight games, earning praise from coach Tom Thibodeau for his improved consistency and decision-making. Even though he has only made 31.6 percent of his 3-point shots this season, he has the reputation of a shooter and helps Minnesota’s spacing. There isn’t another true stretch 4 on the roster.

In Bjelica’s absence, Thibodeau might choose to use more small lineups featuring Shabazz Muhammad at power forward. Muhammad played 31 minutes against Boston and scored 21 points on 7-for-14 shooting.