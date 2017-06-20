Minnesota Timberwolves waive oft-injured big man Nikola Pekovic

The Nikola Pekovic era in Minnesota is officially over, as the Timberwolves announced Tuesday afternoon that they have waived the big man.

#Twolves announce the team has waived center Nikola Pekovic pic.twitter.com/N3hz83EVVV — Timberwolves PR (@Twolves_PR) June 20, 2017

Since coming over from Europe for the 2010-11 season, Pekovic showed promise, but was beset by injuries, especially with his ankles. He averaged 17.4 points and 8.7 rebounds on 54 percent shooting during his best season with the club in 2014, but only played 54 games.

In fact, he never played more than 65 games in a season, and had not suited up for the Timberwolves since playing just six minutes against the Portland Trail Blazers on Jan. 31, 2016.

A report earlier this spring indicated that it was likely Pekovic had played his last game. Via the Star-Tribune:

Taylor said that Pekovic, who at one point was one of the more unique and bruising big men in the league, might have played his last game due to long-term injuries. "I don't think so," he said when asked if Pekovic would play again. "I mean, that's for him and his doctors but just listening to what the doctors have told me and what he has said, I'm not expecting it in our plans going ahead. We won't rely on him."

Pekovic will never play again for the Timberwolves, and if we have indeed seen the last of Pek in the NBA, it will be an unfortunate end to a player who will be remembered for his size and brute strength inside at a time when the league is moving more and more toward a perimeter oriented game.

And, of course, for his fearsome tattoo depicting a medieval soldier standing on a pile of skulls.