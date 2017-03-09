Tom Thibodeau says Wolves have made 'quantum leap' defensively

The Minnesota Timberwolves are on a roll. They had perhaps their most impressive performance of the season Wednesday, dominating the Los Angeles Clippers en route to a 107-91 victory, and they’ve won six of their last nine games. All year, the young Wolves have had flashes of brilliance, often building big leads and then surrendering them (this habit hasn’t completely gone away; it happened again last Saturday against the San Antonio Spurs), but now they’re playing with more discipline and consistency. Minnesota coach Tom Thibodeau sounded proud after the win against the Clippers, via the St. Paul Star Tribune’s Jerry Zgoda:

Wolves coach Tom Thibodeau can see the improvement, particularly defensively, in the statistics: They’re now 13th in the league in points allowed, an improvement Thibodeau calls a “quantum leap.” Their pick-and-roll defense is better. They’ve also won their past seven games by an average of 16.2 points, a differential he calls “significant” but “not where it needs to be” for the entire season. “When you look at the past couple years and where we are now, it says we’ve made a big jump,” Thibodeau said. “I think you have to get close to winning first, and then the winning happens. Right now, we’re starting to understand that. To me, it’s taking care of the little things. If we take care of all the little things, the big things take care of themselves. We say it all the time: The magic is in the work. “There are no shortcuts to this. There’s no easy way out. … There’s a price to be paid for winning.”

Thibodeau wasn’t the only one to heap praise on Minnesota on Thursday. Clippers coach Doc Rivers said “They were wolves, and we were not.” Timberwolves big man Karl-Anthony Towns said he doesn’t know what a playoff team feels like, but his “wild guess” is that they’re playing with the confidence and demeanor of one. Minnesota guard Ricky Rubio said the team is playing better than it ever has since he arrived in the 2011-12 season. Thibodeau’s words, though, carry the most weight, considering how blunt he was about the Wolves’ defensive issues when they were struggling.

When Thibodeau took over the team last summer, expectations went through the roof. Under Sam Mitchell, Minnesota was a .500 team over the last 36 games of 2015-16, and the conventional wisdom was that its defense would improve drastically and rapidly. When the Wolves continued to have trouble staying connected and closing out games while adjusting to their new coach, they were seen as a disappointment, perhaps unfairly. The hype faded away, especially after Zach Lavine tore his ACL in February . Quietly, though, they have come to resemble the team all the optimists envisioned.

Since Feb. 12, Minnesota has been fifth in offensive rating, second in defensive rating, first in net rating, first in rebounding percentage and first in opponent effective field goal percentage. Small sample or not, that is scary. In a back-to-back right before the All-Star break, Andrew Wiggins scored 41 points against the Cleveland Cavaliers and 40 against the Denver Nuggets. Over his last seven games, Towns has averaged 27.1 points, 17.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists while shooting 60.9 percent and 40 percent from 3-point range. Perhaps more comfortable after the trade rumors stopped, Rubio’s post-All-Star break numbers -- 12.2 points, 11.0 assists, 6.3 rebounds and 2.2 steals -- confirm that the Wolves would have been crazy to swap him for Derrick Rose.

Minnesota dug itself a deep hole early in the season, so it is still 11th in the West and 2.5 games back of the eighth-place Denver Nuggets. The way it is playing, though, counting this group out seems unwise. Under the radar for the first time in a while, they are now starting to reflect Thibodeau’s values and show the rest of the league why they’re going to be trouble for years to come.