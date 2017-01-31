Top 30 2017 NBA Draft Prospects: Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball battle for No. 1

Here we are on February eve, and the business of determining just which players will land in which NBA cities is steadily heating up. Teams will be answering many questions in the coming weeks, some knowable, others merely guesswork.

I would venture to say that the emergence of Joel Embiid within the Sixers' rebuild, a team that eschewed positional need at all costs and has been rewarded with a generational talent, might alter the balance every team weighs between "best available" and "best at position of need." Think of this as the "Sam Bowie/Michael Jordan" corollary for this generation.

Accordingly, here are the current projected top 30 NBA prospects expected to enter this year's draft, regardless of team: