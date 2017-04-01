Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic will miss rest of regular season with broken leg
Blazers can likely survive until the playoff start, when Nurkic is to be reevaluated, and could return
The Portland Trail Blazers got some bad news Friday night as the team announced Jusuf Nurkic suffered a broken leg this week.
PORTLAND, Ore. (March 31, 2017) — A magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) shows Portland center Jusuf Nurkić has a non-displaced right leg fibular fracture, it was announced today by Neil Olshey, Trail Blazers president of basketball operations.
Nurkić will be sidelined for two weeks, at which time he will be reevaluated.
via Portland’s Jusuf Nurkić Suffers Fibular Fracture | Portland Trail Blazers.
Nurkic of course has fueled a huge revival of Portland’s season, boosting them to the 8th seed in the Western Conference. He’s been an absolute monster after being given the starting position, playing time, and touches he so desperately demanded in Denver. Losing him is a huge blow for these next two weeks and makes their situation that much tougher.
However, there’s good news. After Denver’s loss to the Hornets amid their five-game cross-country road trip, Portland’s magic number is just five. So if Denver loses two more, Portland only needs three wins in their final seven to clinch a playoff spot. Given how likely that is, the Blazers can likely survive until the playoff start, when Nurkic is to be reevaluated, and could return for Game 1 of their first-round series.
Nurkic has had knee injuries which kept him out for longer than expected in the past, but if he can recover in the expected time table, he should be back to give Draymond Green trouble in the first round.
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Aaron Gordon dunks all over Marcus Smart
When the Orlando Magic high flyer is coming through the lane, it's best to get out of the...
-
Sixers shut down Okafor, Covington
The Process continues in Philadelphia
-
Doctors told Durant he had broken leg
Durant said that diagnosis would've kept him sidelined 4-5 months
-
Oscar Robertson rooting for Westbrook
The Hall of Famer also says no guard can beat Russ in the one-on-one game
-
Lakers lose rookie Zubac for season
The center will be re-evaluated in two weeks
-
Durant tells 'shady' James Worthy story
The Warriors star called out the Lakers legend on a podcast
Add a Comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre