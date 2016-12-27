Trying to be 'Instagram famous,' Raptors' Terrence Ross hammers a 360 dunk

PORTLAND -- Before his Toronto Raptors defeated the Portland Trail Blazers 95-91 in a tightly contested game, Toronto coach Dwane Casey praised the growth and maturity of fifth-year guardTerrence Ross.

"Terrence is growing." Casey said. "He's growing right before us. He came in as a young kid, playing video games but now he's grown up to be a man. I trust him. He does an excellent job of giving us a boost offensively, stretching the floor. He's getting better defensively."

All of that came to fruition on a single play vs. Portland -- including the video-game moment.

With the score tied 76-76, Ross turned the ball over but then showed persistence on defense by immediately stealing it back. Then, despite DeMarre Carroll being wide open near the basket and Evan Turner closing in fast, Ross opted to keep the ball himself and throw down a 360 dunk.

In-game 360s are very rare and usually only happen on breakaways. Ross hails from the Portland area, so the former dunk contest winner likely wanted to give his friends and family a bit of a show. And hey, he was able to complete the dunk and give Toronto the lead again, which overall is the most important aspect of the play.

But shortly after his 360, Ross left the game with a sore wrist:

Terrence Ross (sore left wrist) not expected to return. #rtz — RaptorsMR (@RaptorsMR) December 27, 2016

After the game, Casey downplayed Ross' injury saying that the Raptors guard was fine and that he was unsure how he hurt his wrist. Ross was more honest though, admitting that he injured his wrist on the 360 dunk.

"I think on [the dunk]," Ross said. "I will be fine."

This should bring back memories of Ross hurting his knee before the start the season while doing a 360 dunk at an open practice. Ross only ended up missing the preseason and was healthy enough to play on opening night but the fact that he suffered two minor injuries while doing 360 dunks in the same season is amusing. Maybe just don't do 360 dunks anymore?

"He just wanted to get Instagram famous and be on highlights and all that," DeMar DeRozan joked. "But stuff like that, get us going, gets the bench on their feet. Gets us cheering, give us some type of boost that we need to help us offensively."