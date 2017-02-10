Twitter rips Knicks owner James Dolan for banning Charles Oakley from MSG

James Dolan didn't make many friends on social media with his controversial comments

When Knicks legend Charles Oakley was forcibly removed from a game earlier this week after reportedly having a confrontation with Knicks owner James Dolan, many fans and current NBA players immediately jumped to Oakley's defense.

Dolan did an interview on ESPN's The Michael Kay Show, and he certainly did not help his case. The Knicks owner bashed Oakley, saying that he is banned from Madison Square Garden and insinuating that Oakley may have a drinking problem.



Twitter was quick to jump on Dolan, who didn't garner much support through the interview.

