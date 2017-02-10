Twitter rips Knicks owner James Dolan for banning Charles Oakley from MSG

When Knicks legend Charles Oakley was forcibly removed from a game earlier this week after reportedly having a confrontation with Knicks owner James Dolan, many fans and current NBA players immediately jumped to Oakley's defense.

Dolan did an interview on ESPN's The Michael Kay Show, and he certainly did not help his case. The Knicks owner bashed Oakley, saying that he is banned from Madison Square Garden and insinuating that Oakley may have a drinking problem.

Knicks ownership is taking a stand. pic.twitter.com/IvfRCfAgN0 — CBS Sports NBA (@CBSSportsNBA) February 10, 2017

Thus far, James Dolan has said Oakley is a safety risk to Garden fans, he has anger issues and perhaps he's an alcoholic. My Lord. — Frank Isola (@FisolaNYDN) February 10, 2017

Twitter was quick to jump on Dolan, who didn't garner much support through the interview.

This is truly sad. In all honesty, it has come to a point where I'm deliberating giving up on my #Knicks fandom since Dolan will never leave https://t.co/rH0yZ21bdm — André Ferreira (@_andrecferreira) February 10, 2017

Michael Kay is grilling James Dolan and I'm loving it #Knicks — J.J. (@J2Clarke) February 10, 2017

Jim Dolan, recovering alcoholic, isn't sure Charles Oakley has a drinking problem, but wonders if he does on the radio. Unreal — Ian O'Connor (@Ian_OConnor) February 10, 2017

James Dolan makes Stan Kroenke look like Robert Kraft. — mike freeman (@mikefreemanNFL) February 10, 2017

Omg James Dolan on ESPN New York



Unreal stuff. I can't compute. #Knicks — Maxwell Hubert (@TeeDotYankee) February 10, 2017

Dolan needs to work on his pitch for free agents. https://t.co/3QeBDoHT3b — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) February 10, 2017

Lmao James Dolan about to become the most hated man in New york — Armelo Canthonyyy 🔥 (@NinetyFiveFresh) February 10, 2017

Painful to believe that my last image of Oak at MSG is him dragged out of the arena. Is this how we remember our Legends? #NoBan — Michele Roberts (@MRobertsNBPA) February 10, 2017