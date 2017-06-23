Twitter reacts to Markelle Fultz's ad gone wrong after being picked in NBA Draft

Here's hoping that Fultz's NBA career starts off better than his marketing one

Markelle Fultz's agent needs a firm talking to. Immediately after being drafted first overall by the Philadelphia 76ers, Fultz posted a photo on Instagram wearing two(!) watches with a template to show his excitement about being drafted to the (city) (team name). Twitter, of course, let him quietly delete and go about his business. Except they literally did the exact opposite of that.

Maybe Fultz is just ahead of the curve. Why pigeonhole himself to being a 76er when he could play for the team names?

