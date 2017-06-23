Twitter reacts to Markelle Fultz's ad gone wrong after being picked in NBA Draft
Here's hoping that Fultz's NBA career starts off better than his marketing one
Markelle Fultz's agent needs a firm talking to. Immediately after being drafted first overall by the Philadelphia 76ers, Fultz posted a photo on Instagram wearing two(!) watches with a template to show his excitement about being drafted to the (city) (team name). Twitter, of course, let him quietly delete and go about his business. Except they literally did the exact opposite of that.
Maybe Fultz is just ahead of the curve. Why pigeonhole himself to being a 76er when he could play for the team names?
-
Butler found out about trade in Paris
Butler was overseas with other NBA players when he heard the Bulls had traded him
-
LaVar Ball tosses his hat to booing fans
The crowd at draft let themselves be heard, but nothing could get under Ball's skin Thursday...
-
De'Aaron Fox: Kings' franchise-changer?
Sacramento finally has its point guard after taking the Kentucky product with the No. 5 pick...
-
Josh Jackson trash talks PHI, LA, BOS
Jackson goes No. 4 overall to the Suns, and is eager to face the best in the desert
-
Joel Embiid announces new 76ers nickname
The FEDS are coming, and it's not just for your second round picks anymore
-
James Dolan misses draft due to concert
The Knicks' eclectic owner will not be at the Barclay's Center due to the scheduled concer...
Add a Comment