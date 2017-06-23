Twitter reacts to Markelle Fultz's ad gone wrong after being picked in NBA Draft

Markelle Fultz's agent needs a firm talking to. Immediately after being drafted first overall by the Philadelphia 76ers, Fultz posted a photo on Instagram wearing two(!) watches with a template to show his excitement about being drafted to the (city) (team name). Twitter, of course, let him quietly delete and go about his business. Except they literally did the exact opposite of that.

Markelle Fultz taking his talents to the (city) to join (team name) 😂 pic.twitter.com/AIk1ODBE6t — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) June 23, 2017

How does this happen? They've known the pick for three days! #jimbo — Christopher Saffos (@ChrisSaffos) June 23, 2017

@BLITZMagPrez Better or worse than when Okafor left the jersey on the chair after the press conference? — Sam Itches (@HipMrBully) June 23, 2017

Maybe Fultz is just ahead of the curve. Why pigeonhole himself to being a 76er when he could play for the team names?