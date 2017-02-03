Twitter roasts Mo Speights after most embarrassing dunk attempt of the season
Mo Buckets hit the ground harder than the ball did
It's not Mo Speights' fault.
The Clippers forward had just watched his teammate Blake Griffin throw down one of the best dunks of the year earlier in Thursday's game against the Warriors -- he figured he should try one of his own.
Speights, who won a title with the Warriors, saw Kevin Durant in his way and tried to posterize the former NBA MVP. Unfortunately Speights just posterized himself, and people had a lot of fun with it on Twitter.
Welcome to the Speights Jam 😂 pic.twitter.com/agjyKxoE9N— Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) February 3, 2017
Oh, Mo... pic.twitter.com/F9u8AhmCro— The Crossover (@TheCrossover) February 3, 2017
LMAOOOO SPEIGHTS GOTTA RETIRE IMMEDIATELY pic.twitter.com/VFRvNmpLcg— ThatsNBA (@ThatsNBA) February 3, 2017
The rim with the nastiest block of the season on MO Speights...#DubNation#clippernation#LACvsgsw@NBAonTNT— John Utah (@GoldenStateShow) February 3, 2017
Speights showing that #DubNation allegiance 😂😂😂— TrumpsNotMyPresident (@JayzSteel07) February 3, 2017
Less Speights https://t.co/ZR2uRvcWkT— ☜ Joey Spivey (@JosephDSpivey) February 3, 2017
This actually made me laugh out loud. No Speights. pic.twitter.com/jF1PKFMbho— Adam Joseph (@AdamJosephSport) February 3, 2017
Hey, you have to applaud the effort. Despite standing nearly 7 feet tall, Speights is usually more comfortable behind the arc than in the paint, so we don't want to discourage the big fella from going in there again ... maybe next time just get that vertical leap above the six-inch range.
The TNT announcers mentioned a possible "Shaqtin' a Fool" nomination, and you can see why. This might be the most embarrassing dunk attempt of the NBA season so far.
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
Our Latest Stories
-
Wizards troll Nick Young with Iggy music
This is the ultimate troll job, and man does it sting
-
Melo won't help Clippers vs. Warriors
They need defense and good fortune, not more scoring.
-
Steph Curry tee'd up for dumbest reason
The officials tend to frown upon that, no matter how many MVP Awards a fella has won
-
Blake Griffin posterizes Kevon Looney
The Warriors got a dose of vintage Blake on Thursday
-
Tim Hardaway Jr. dunks all over Rockets
The Atlanta guard led his team to a 20-point comeback in the final quarter
-
Thompson returns to defend 3-point crown
Klay Thompson and Aaron Gordon will be back in the NBA's biggest events of All-Star Saturd...
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre