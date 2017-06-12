Twitter thinks Gordon Hayward is joining the Celtics because of his daughter's outfit
An instant overreaction from Twitter? No way
Poor Robyn Hayward, wife of free agent-to-be Gordon Hayward, just wanted to post a photo of her holding her daughter. That's all she wanted to do.
But this is the NBA, and free-agency rumors are the only thing hotter than Draymond Green's takes on Cleveland's basketball intelligence. So when Robyn Hayward posted an Instagram photo with their daughter wearing a shamrock-clad shirt with the phrase, "Go Green" strewn across it, Twitter took this as a sure-fire sign that Gordon Hayward is going to sign with the Boston Celtics this summer. Logical.
Robyn Hayward took the photo down, but it was already too late. Twitter had already gotten its dirty, hilarious claws into it. Here are some of the best (over)reactions.
Oh Twitter, you never fail to overreact in just the right way.
Hayward has been linked to Boston due in large part to his connection to coach Brad Stevens, who coached him at Butler. Recent reports indicate that the Miami Heat are also in contention to land the All-Star forward, and there's still a strong possibility that he'll re-sign with the Utah Jazz.
We'll find out this summer if Hayward actually does sign with the Celtics to justify all of Twitter's rampant speculation.
-
NBA Finals tickets sell for record price
The floor seats certainly were not cheap for Cavaliers-Warriors at Oracle Arena
-
Bulls teammates think Wade will stay
Wade feels almost certain to stay according to his teammates
-
Stay or go: What should Wade do?
The three-time NBA champion with the Heat faces a tough decision this summer
-
Ball reportedly looks out of shape
Conditioning may have been an issue when the UCLA star showed for his workout
-
5 things that can secure win for Cavs
Behind LeBron James and Kyrie Irving, Cleveland is trying to avoid elimination again
-
LeBron reveals ideal 3-on-3 teammates
No surprise -- it's two of the best of all time