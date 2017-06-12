Twitter thinks Gordon Hayward is joining the Celtics because of his daughter's outfit

An instant overreaction from Twitter? No way

Poor Robyn Hayward, wife of free agent-to-be Gordon Hayward, just wanted to post a photo of her holding her daughter. That's all she wanted to do.

But this is the NBA, and free-agency rumors are the only thing hotter than Draymond Green's takes on Cleveland's basketball intelligence. So when Robyn Hayward posted an Instagram photo with their daughter wearing a shamrock-clad shirt with the phrase, "Go Green" strewn across it, Twitter took this as a sure-fire sign that Gordon Hayward is going to sign with the Boston Celtics this summer. Logical.

Robyn Hayward took the photo down, but it was already too late. Twitter had already gotten its dirty, hilarious claws into it. Here are some of the best (over)reactions.

Oh Twitter, you never fail to overreact in just the right way.

Hayward has been linked to Boston due in large part to his connection to coach Brad Stevens, who coached him at Butler. Recent reports indicate that the Miami Heat are also in contention to land the All-Star forward, and there's still a strong possibility that he'll re-sign with the Utah Jazz.

We'll find out this summer if Hayward actually does sign with the Celtics to justify all of Twitter's rampant speculation.

