Twitter thinks Gordon Hayward is joining the Celtics because of his daughter's outfit

Poor Robyn Hayward, wife of free agent-to-be Gordon Hayward, just wanted to post a photo of her holding her daughter. That's all she wanted to do.

But this is the NBA, and free-agency rumors are the only thing hotter than Draymond Green's takes on Cleveland's basketball intelligence. So when Robyn Hayward posted an Instagram photo with their daughter wearing a shamrock-clad shirt with the phrase, "Go Green" strewn across it, Twitter took this as a sure-fire sign that Gordon Hayward is going to sign with the Boston Celtics this summer. Logical.

Forgive them for they know not what they do to the internet pic.twitter.com/PhPgOrFTfk — Angie Treasure (@snark_tank) June 12, 2017

Robyn Hayward took the photo down, but it was already too late. Twitter had already gotten its dirty, hilarious claws into it. Here are some of the best (over)reactions.

Do you think Gordon Hayward took this pic of his daughter in a Celtics top purely to make Celtics fans go crazy? pic.twitter.com/FodfxiJQpa — Mo Mooncey (@TheHoopGenius) June 12, 2017

"She knows EXACTLY what she's doin" pic.twitter.com/z9M1dwpk7U — Reagan Nickl (@reagan_nickl) June 12, 2017

And ummm....Gordon probably snapped that pic. 🤢 — Cole (@ColeSwan) June 12, 2017

Is Gordon Hayward's wife out here dropping hints?!? pic.twitter.com/699RnzcPJ3 — 12up (@12upSport) June 12, 2017

Hayward: "can't wait for St Patrick's day" *deletes it* — Matt Waiters (@mjs2430) June 12, 2017

Looooooool she knows what she's doing. Hayward to Boston confirmed https://t.co/a7T4Gd5iOL — Andrew Doxy (@ParaDoxy11) June 12, 2017

Gordon Hayward NEWS?!?! POST WAS DELETED FAST pic.twitter.com/9hkC4IUiG1 — Shake4ndbake (@ItsShake4ndbake) June 12, 2017

Gordon Hayward's daughter. Could be nothing, could be something. #Celtics https://t.co/TbeyeYutll — cannot be blank (@froimencias) June 12, 2017

Hayward to Celtics confirmed — Fultz (@_giovo) June 12, 2017

Celtic fans have ruined social media for the Hayward family. "Hey let's just be annoying as hell and hope he picks us" — Brendo (@MrAnderson_93) June 12, 2017

Oh Twitter, you never fail to overreact in just the right way.

Hayward has been linked to Boston due in large part to his connection to coach Brad Stevens, who coached him at Butler. Recent reports indicate that the Miami Heat are also in contention to land the All-Star forward, and there's still a strong possibility that he'll re-sign with the Utah Jazz.

We'll find out this summer if Hayward actually does sign with the Celtics to justify all of Twitter's rampant speculation.