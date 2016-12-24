Tyronn Lue can envision Warriors-Cavs rivalry reaching Lakers-Celtics levels

The Finals rematch between the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday has been the most highly anticipated game of the season since the schedule was released in August. The two teams have faced each other in back-to-back Finals, with each team winning once. And with the way the Cavs and Warriors have been playing this season (both boasting the best record in their respective conferences), it wouldn't be surprising if they meet in the Finals for a third straight season.

Golden State and Cleveland definitely now have a bit of rivalry but is it similar to the historic one featuring the Los Angeles Lakers and Boston Celtics? This question was posed to Cavs coach Tyronn Lue and he believes that perhaps one day that could be true. For Lue, it all depends on if both teams can keep being successful.

From ESPN's Dave McMenamin:

"Well, it's a lot of championships won in that era," Lue said. "But if both teams stay together and both teams continue to keep winning, it could be like that. They have a great team over there on the other side and we have a great team also, so when you talk basketball, you're going to talk Golden State, Cleveland, San Antonio. That's who you're going to talk about. And it's a great place to be in."

Through different decades -- most famously during the '60s and '80s -- the Lakers and Celtics have faced each other in the Finals 11 times. That meant that each franchise boasted different rosters and star players during that time period, which is why it is too early to say that Golden State and Cleveland can become a similarly historic rivalry. Who knows what will happen to either franchise after its star players like Stephen Curry and LeBron James either get past their prime or retire.

We just have to wait for the passage of time to view Warriors-Cavaliers in a historical sense compared to other big rivalries in the NBA's history. But for now, there is no better rivalry than between the Warriors and Cavaliers. Let's embrace it.