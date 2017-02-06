Tyronn Lue compares his Cavs to the Patriots and LeBron James to Tom Brady

Tyronn Lue sees all sorts of parallels between the way his Cleveland Cavaliers came back from a 3-1 deficit to beat the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals last season and the way the New England Patriots came back from a three-touchdown deficit to beat the Atlanta Falcons in Sunday's Super Bowl. At shootaround on Monday, Lue and LeBron James both talked about the perseverance it takes to stay confident when struggling on the world's biggest stage, via ESPN's Dave McMenamin:

"Keep believing," Lue said Monday morning before his team's shootaround in preparation for their game against the Washington Wizards. "With the Patriots and our team, we have greats. Having LeBron James on your team, Kyrie [Irving], who is great, and then having a Tom Brady and one of the best coaches of all time in all sports [Bill Belichick], you just got to have that belief. And when you have someone to will you home and will you all the way in, it's tough to beat. And that's what they did last night."

"The game ain't over 'til it's over," James said when asked about New England's win. "You got to play the game out, and as a fan watching the game you see the ups and downs. But, you seen the momentum start to change a little bit when they was able to get that first score, so I never counted him out."

"I'm a very big supporter of Belichick, and I think he's one of the greatest of all time in all sports," Lue said. "But last night, he didn't have much to do with that. It was all about Tom Brady. And that's the luxury you have when you have LeBron James and Kyrie Irving, who you can just give the ball to and say, 'Listen: Make it happen. Put us on your back.' That's what Tom Brady did last night."

"It was definitely, it was right there," Lue said. "Being down 3-1 where no team in NBA history has ever come back from in an NBA Finals, and then I think the largest lead [overcome] in a Super Bowl was 10 and they were down 25. And to come back being down 19 to start the fourth quarter, I mean, everyone counted them out. They counted us out the same exact way, and for those guys to come back and win was just unbelievable."