Tyronn Lue on Cavs' baffling loss to shorthanded Hawks: 'That's who we are'

Things appeared to be looking up for the Cavs. A thoroughly dominating win earlier this week against the Celtics, their only competition for the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, was meant to signal a shift -- a sign that the mediocre performance of the last three months was behind them and that Cleveland had officially activated “playoff mode.”

And then Friday night happened.

The Atlanta Hawks entered the game -- in Cleveland -- without starters Paul Millsap, Dwight Howard, Dennis Schroder and Kent Bazemore. It was the second game of a back-to-back, and the Hawks were clearly raising the white flag by starting the likes of Kris Humphries, Taurean Prince and Jose Calderon.

As expected the game wasn’t close, but, unfortunately for the Cavs, it was a blowout in the wrong direction. Atlanta came away with one of the most surprising victories of the NBA season, 114-100, and led to a stunned and frustrated Cavs team after the game.

Cleveland coach Tyronn Lue gave his thoughts on the embarrassing loss, according to the AP:

“Obviously a bad performance,” Lue said. “To beat Boston and have the game that we had and to come back and not validate it against a team that didn’t even play their guys. I didn’t think we respected them tonight. I thought we thought we’d just mess around with the game until it was time to knuckle down. “By that time they already had confidence. That’s who we’ve been. That’s who we are. I hate it. These games like this come back and bite you, especially down the stretch when you’re trying to get some rest. Trying to hold onto that No. 1 seed and getting rest and you come out and have a performance like this, it’s not good.”

It’s pretty troubling that the LeBron James-led defending NBA champion expected to make it to a third straight Finals comes off an embarrassing loss to what was almost a D-League roster, and the coach comes out and says, “That’s who we are.”

Great teams occasionally lose focus, as Lue said, and fall behind in games like this. But they usually figure it out in the last five minutes and eke out a win -- they generally don’t lose. And they certainly don’t lose by 14.

James was thoroughly disgusted after the game as well.

“You expect for us to want to get better and we were doing that and we took a couple steps back tonight,” he said.

Games like this make you think that there could truly be something wrong with the Cavs, but Wednesday’s dismantling of the Celtics helps to confirm what everybody thinks: Cleveland will turn it on when it has to.

It looks like we’ll have to wait until the playoffs to see which Cleveland team shows up, and luckily they’re just a week away.