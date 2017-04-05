Tyronn Lue says Cavs love drama: 'It's like a soap opera, but I love this team'
The Cleveland coach insists he never feels bad about the team
Cleveland Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue told reporters Wednesday that, even when it looks like things are falling apart, he never feels bad about his team. After a 122-102 win over the Orlando Magic, their third in a row, Lue implied that he didn’t feel any differently than he did a week ago.
“I feel good about this team all the time,” Lue said, via the Akron Beacon Journal’s Marla Ridenour. “It’s like a soap opera, but I love this team. We know what we’re capable of doing. Even though we lost the Chicago game, for three quarters defensively we were great. Jimmy Butler and [Rajon] Rondo had a good game, but [Nikola] Mirotic hurt us more than anything. We’ve got to take him out of the game when we play them again. Defensively the effort is there, the multiple effort. We’re getting stops. I always feel good about this team. It could be this week, next week. You know how we are.”
Lue was then asked a follow-up question about the team’s “soap opera” nature.
“Why do I think it is? It’s just who we are,” Lue said. “We love the drama.”
A few thoughts:
- This is remarkably similar to comments that Cleveland general manager David Griffin has made over the past year or so. Here’s perhaps Griffin’s best quote on the subject, from an interview with ESPN Radio about a week after winning last season’s title, via cleveland.com: “Everything about us has been record-breaking and history-making. We’re a very sensational team for good and bad. We’re probably the team that can look the worst of the elite teams in the league at times and we’re a team that can reach heights that very few teams have ever reached during the playoffs. I think we’ve had such a disparity between our good and bad versions of ourselves and it really comes down to focus and appropriate fear. I think there’s times we think we’re better than we are, but we’ve always risen against adversity. We’ve proven time and time again that if you put us down we’re going to rally. I just knew there was no kind of team that could win, end the drought and come back from 3-1 for the first time in NBA history -- there was no team that could have done it other than a team like ours that is really dramatic. It was a moment I felt our team had been -- I felt like we had almost raised ourselves to be ready for that moment.”
- Griffin’s quote rings true this season perhaps even more than last. The Cavs started off looking like a juggernaut, building on their magic from last June. They’ve also been dismal on defense for much of the season, which has cast doubt on their ability to compete with the best of the best in the playoffs. Everyone knows that they’re capable of greatness, but they have shown it far less frequently than the league’s other championship contenders.
- There is danger in being this volatile, or -- as Griffin and Lue put it -- dramatic. Can Cleveland flip the proverbial switch in the postseason? Maybe! Will they? Nobody really knows. For the vast majority of teams, putting a stop to bad habits is extremely difficult. The plus side of this, however, is that Lue’s attitude on this matter seems to inspire confidence in his players. When the Cavs were blown out in the first two games of the NBA Finals last year, Lue was poised. When they fell down 3-1, he truly believed they’d be fine if they just cut down their mistakes. Slippage in the regular season doesn’t compare to that.
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
LeBron downplays matchup with Celtics
The Cavs superstar isn't going to get all jacked up for a regular-season game
-
Thompson sprains thumb, streak will end
The Cavs big man picked up the injury on Tuesday against the Magic
-
Rodman rants about LeBron, Jordan, rest
Apparently he thinks LeBron James has it easy
-
WATCH: Curry's great pass was not legal
Here we are, being killjoys
-
Rodman: Early-'90s Warriors were better
The Hall of Famer really doesn't like Golden State
-
WATCH: Rodman's Splash Brothers nonsense
The Hall of Famer certainly has opinions about the Warriors
Add a Comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre