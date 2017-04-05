Tyronn Lue says Cavs love drama: 'It's like a soap opera, but I love this team'

Cleveland Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue told reporters Wednesday that, even when it looks like things are falling apart, he never feels bad about his team. After a 122-102 win over the Orlando Magic, their third in a row, Lue implied that he didn’t feel any differently than he did a week ago.

“I feel good about this team all the time,” Lue said, via the Akron Beacon Journal’s Marla Ridenour. “It’s like a soap opera, but I love this team. We know what we’re capable of doing. Even though we lost the Chicago game, for three quarters defensively we were great. Jimmy Butler and [Rajon] Rondo had a good game, but [Nikola] Mirotic hurt us more than anything. We’ve got to take him out of the game when we play them again. Defensively the effort is there, the multiple effort. We’re getting stops. I always feel good about this team. It could be this week, next week. You know how we are.”

Lue was then asked a follow-up question about the team’s “soap opera” nature.

“Why do I think it is? It’s just who we are,” Lue said. “We love the drama.”

A few thoughts: