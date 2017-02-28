Utah high school basketball player has the best Jazz-inspired name, ever

What, Hayward Gobert was taken?

There are good NBA-inspired names. There are great NBA-inspired names. There are bad NBA-inspired names. And there are terrible NBA-inspired names. I’m not sure which category this young man’s moniker fits into, but I do know it’s amazing, in some way, good or bad.

From our friends at MaxPreps: 

Oh, and he can play:

Stockton Malone Shorts Highlights by MaxPreps on YouTube

The fact that his name is Shorts just brings to mind this:

john-stockton.jpg
NBA.com

So if you’re considering having a child, a list of alternative names you might want to put on the list:

  • Jordan Scottie
  • James Love
  • Stephen Klay
  • and of course
  • Boogie Brow

Sadly, I just received word from the future, that this young man reached the finals of his high school championship tournament only to be turned back multiple times by the best player in the tournament. 

Here’s a final question. Better name, Stockton Malone Shorts, or LaMelo Ball?

CBS Sports Writer

Matt Moore's colleagues have been known to describe him as a "maniac" in terms of his approach to covering the NBA, which he has done for CBS Sports since 2010. Moore prides himself on melding reporting,... Full Bio

