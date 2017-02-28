Utah high school basketball player has the best Jazz-inspired name, ever

There are good NBA-inspired names. There are great NBA-inspired names. There are bad NBA-inspired names. And there are terrible NBA-inspired names. I’m not sure which category this young man’s moniker fits into, but I do know it’s amazing, in some way, good or bad.

From our friends at MaxPreps:

Meet Stockton Malone Shorts. He plays basketball in Utah. He wears number 12. His parents win for best name ever



📽: https://t.co/hHcpR61yEC pic.twitter.com/VQhVb4Cgnz — MaxPreps (@MaxPreps) February 28, 2017

Oh, and he can play:

The fact that his name is Shorts just brings to mind this:

NBA.com

So if you’re considering having a child, a list of alternative names you might want to put on the list:

Jordan Scottie



James Love



Stephen Klay



and of course



Boogie Brow



Sadly, I just received word from the future, that this young man reached the finals of his high school championship tournament only to be turned back multiple times by the best player in the tournament.

Here’s a final question. Better name, Stockton Malone Shorts, or LaMelo Ball?