VIDEO: Kings' Rudy Gay tears Achilles tendon, is carried off court

The Sacramento forward's season is likely over

Rudy Gay Achilles
Rudy Gay suffers a non-contact injury. CSN

Sacramento Kings forward Rudy Gay appears to have torn his left Achilles tendon. In the third quarter against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday, Gay drove baseline to attack the basket and fell without any contact. He stayed down and then had to be carried off the court.

The Kings announced that, according to their medical staff's preliminary evaluation, Gay tore his left Achilles. He will have an MRI on Thursday to confirm it.

Watch:

This is a devastating injury for any athlete. It also might signify the end of Gay's tenure with the Kings. He had previously indicated he would opt out of his contract at the end of the season and was reportedly intending to sign elsewhere.

CBS Sports Writer

James Herbert is somewhat fond of basketball, feature writing and understatements. A former season-ticket holder for the expansion Toronto Raptors, Herbert does not think the NBA was better back in the... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories