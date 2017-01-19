VIDEO: Kings' Rudy Gay tears Achilles tendon, is carried off court
The Sacramento forward's season is likely over
Sacramento Kings forward Rudy Gay appears to have torn his left Achilles tendon. In the third quarter against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday, Gay drove baseline to attack the basket and fell without any contact. He stayed down and then had to be carried off the court.
The Kings announced that, according to their medical staff's preliminary evaluation, Gay tore his left Achilles. He will have an MRI on Thursday to confirm it.
Watch:
Rudy Gay goes down on a non-contact play, and has to be carried off the court. #SacramentoProudpic.twitter.com/DtRUUmxJy5— Chat Sports (@ChatSports) January 19, 2017
This is a devastating injury for any athlete. It also might signify the end of Gay's tenure with the Kings. He had previously indicated he would opt out of his contract at the end of the season and was reportedly intending to sign elsewhere.
