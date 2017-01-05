Wade says LeBron leading Cavs back from 3-1 deficit is LBJ's 'defining moment'

For LeBron James, his chasedown block on Andre Iguodala in Game 7 of the NBA Finals was the "defining moment" of his career. However, his friend Chicago Bulls star Dwyane Wade respectfully disagrees.

Wade believes that James' entire performance in the 2016 Finals, specifically leading the Cavs back from a 3-1 deficit against the Golden State Warriors, is a defining moment of the Cavs superstar's career.

From ESPN's Nick Friedell:

"That was special," Wade said on Wednesday. "That was incredible. We've seen a lot, we haven't seen, obviously, teams come back from [being down] 3-1 in playoffs that much but especially in the Finals. And not having home-court advantage, that was really special what those guys were able to do, obviously led by Bron. I think for his career, that moment right there really put him where he probably wanted to be. Where everybody thought he was going to be one day when he was deemed as 'The Chosen One.' It was a defining moment for his career forever. So it was special."



Hard to disagree with Wade here. Everybody was counting out the Cavs after they went down 3-1 but James put Cleveland on his back and led them to the championship. It was the Cavs' first title and snapped the city of Cleveland's 52-year championship drought. As Wade says, that's pretty special.

The crazy thing is that James' career is far from over so he could perhaps trump that moment in the future. But no matter what his career defining moment ends up becoming, one thing is for sure: James is without a doubt one of the best players in the history of the NBA.