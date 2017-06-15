Warriors 2017 NBA championship parade: Route, start time, TV channel, live stream
How to watch Golden State's victory parade
The Golden State Warriors are the 2017 NBA champions, and they'll celebrate their title with a victory parade through downtown Oakland on Thursday.
The parade will go through Oakland and culminate with a celebratory rally. More than a million people showed up for the Warriors' championship parade in 2015, and this year it's expected to be closer to 2 million. Below is the viewing information and route info for Thursday's parade.
How to watch
- What: Warriors NBA Championship Parade
- Where: Downtown Oakland, California
- When: Thursday, June 15, 2017
- Start time: 1 p.m. ET
- Live Stream: CBS-SF Bay Area
- TV: NBA TV
Parade Route
