Warriors 2017 NBA championship parade: Route, start time, TV channel, stream, updates, live blog
Join us for live updates from Golden State's victory parade
The Golden State Warriors are the 2017 NBA champions, and they'll celebrate their title with a victory parade through downtown Oakland on Thursday.
The parade will go through Oakland and culminate with a celebratory rally. More than a million people showed up for the Warriors' championship parade in 2015, and this year it's expected to be closer to 2 million. Below is the viewing information and route info for Thursday's parade.
- What: Warriors NBA Championship Parade
- Where: Downtown Oakland, California
- When: Thursday, June 15, 2017
- Start time: 1 p.m. ET
- Live Stream: CBS-SF Bay Area
- TV: NBA TV
Live Blog
If you're having trouble viewing the live blog, please click here.
Parade Route
