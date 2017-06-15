Warriors 2017 NBA championship parade: Route, start time, TV channel, stream, updates, live blog

The Golden State Warriors are the 2017 NBA champions, and they'll celebrate their title with a victory parade through downtown Oakland on Thursday.

The parade will go through Oakland and culminate with a celebratory rally. More than a million people showed up for the Warriors' championship parade in 2015, and this year it's expected to be closer to 2 million. Below is the viewing information and route info for Thursday's parade.

What: Warriors NBA Championship Parade



Warriors NBA Championship Parade Where: Downtown Oakland, California



Downtown Oakland, California When: Thursday, June 15, 2017



Thursday, June 15, 2017 Start time: 1 p.m. ET



1 p.m. ET Live Stream: CBS-SF Bay Area



CBS-SF Bay Area TV: NBA TV



Live Blog

Parade Route