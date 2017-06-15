Warriors 2017 NBA championship parade: Route, start time, TV channel, stream, updates, live blog

Join us for live updates from Golden State's victory parade

The Golden State Warriors are the 2017 NBA champions, and they'll celebrate their title with a victory parade through downtown Oakland on Thursday.

The parade will go through Oakland and culminate with a celebratory rally. More than a million people showed up for the Warriors' championship parade in 2015, and this year it's expected to be closer to 2 million. Below is the viewing information and route info for Thursday's parade.

  • What: Warriors NBA Championship Parade
  • Where: Downtown Oakland, California
  • When: Thursday, June 15, 2017
  • Start time: 1 p.m. ET
  • Live Stream: CBS-SF Bay Area
  • TV: NBA TV

Live Blog

If you're having trouble viewing the live blog, please click here.

Parade Route

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories