Warriors, Cavaliers open as favorites to win 2018 NBA Finals by Las Vegas oddsmakers

The Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers are still battling for the 2017 NBA championship, but oddsmakers have already set the two teams as favorites to take home the 2018 title as well.

That shouldn't come as much of a surprise given the talent on both of these two rosters, and the strangleholds they have on their respective conferences. While there is still the draft and free agency to come, barring any shocking moves, betting on anyone besides the Warriors or Cavs would seem like a waste of money.

However, if you are so inclined to throw a few bucks down on your favorite squad, or are just interested in seeing how the odds look a year out from the 2018 Finals, here are the odds for all 30 teams. Via Bovada:

2018 NBA Championship - Odds to Win

Golden State Warriors 2/3



2/3 Cleveland Cavaliers 3/1



3/1 Boston Celtics 12/1



12/1 San Antonio Spurs 12/1



12/1 Houston Rockets 20/1



20/1 Los Angeles Clippers 33/1



33/1 Toronto Raptors 50/1



50/1 Washington Wizards 50/1



50/1 Oklahoma City Thunder 66/1



66/1 Memphis Grizzlies 75/1



75/1 Milwaukee Bucks 75/1



75/1 Chicago Bulls 100/1



100/1 Dallas Mavericks 100/1



100/1 Denver Nuggets 100/1



100/1 Indiana Pacers 100/1



100/1 Los Angeles Lakers 100/1



100/1 Miami Heat 100/1



100/1 Minnesota Timberwolves 100/1



100/1 New Orleans Pelicans 100/1



100/1 New York Knicks 100/1



100/1 Philadelphia 76ers 100/1



100/1 Portland Trail Blazers 100/1



100/1 Utah Jazz 100/1



100/1 Atlanta Hawks 200/1



200/1 Charlotte Hornets 300/1



300/1 Detroit Pistons 300/1



300/1 Brooklyn Nets 500/1



500/1 Orlando Magic 500/1



500/1 Phoenix Suns 500/1



500/1 Sacramento Kings 500/1



We have the 2018 #NBAChampionship odds already! Do you agree with the list? Check all the NBA futures here: https://t.co/IsaqDIBpAq pic.twitter.com/SobP6NxEmX — Bovada Official (@BovadaLV) June 12, 2017

If you think the Spurs are serious about making a run at Chris Paul , they could be an interesting play at 12-1. Still, even that seems like a long shot.