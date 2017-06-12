Warriors, Cavaliers open as favorites to win 2018 NBA Finals by Las Vegas oddsmakers

The Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers are still battling for the 2017 NBA championship, but oddsmakers have already set the two teams as favorites to take home the 2018 title as well. 

That shouldn't come as much of a surprise given the talent on both of these two rosters, and the strangleholds they have on their respective conferences. While there is still the draft and free agency to come, barring any shocking moves, betting on anyone besides the Warriors or Cavs would seem like a waste of money.

However, if you are so inclined to throw a few bucks down on your favorite squad, or are just interested in seeing how the odds look a year out from the 2018 Finals, here are the odds for all 30 teams. Via Bovada:

2018 NBA Championship - Odds to Win

  • Golden State Warriors                           2/3
  • Cleveland Cavaliers                               3/1
  • Boston Celtics                                      12/1 
  • San Antonio Spurs                                12/1 
  • Houston Rockets                                  20/1  
  • Los Angeles Clippers                            33/1  
  • Toronto Raptors                                    50/1  
  • Washington Wizards                              50/1  
  • Oklahoma City Thunder                          66/1  
  • Memphis Grizzlies                                 75/1  
  • Milwaukee Bucks                                   75/1  
  • Chicago Bulls                                        100/1  
  • Dallas Mavericks                                   100/1  
  • Denver Nuggets                                    100/1  
  • Indiana Pacers                                      100/1  
  • Los Angeles Lakers                               100/1  
  • Miami Heat                                            100/1  
  • Minnesota Timberwolves                        100/1  
  • New Orleans Pelicans                            100/1  
  • New York Knicks                                   100/1  
  • Philadelphia 76ers                                 100/1  
  • Portland Trail Blazers                             100/1  
  • Utah Jazz                                              100/1  
  • Atlanta Hawks                                       200/1  
  • Charlotte Hornets                                  300/1  
  • Detroit Pistons                                      300/1  
  • Brooklyn Nets                                       500/1  
  • Orlando Magic                                      500/1  
  • Phoenix Suns                                        500/1  
  • Sacramento Kings                                 500/1 

If you think the Spurs are serious about making a run at Chris Paul , they could be an interesting play at 12-1. Still, even that seems like a long shot. 

