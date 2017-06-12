Warriors, Cavaliers open as favorites to win 2018 NBA Finals by Las Vegas oddsmakers
The NBA Finals aren't even over and the Warriors and Cavs are already favorites to win in 2018
The Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers are still battling for the 2017 NBA championship, but oddsmakers have already set the two teams as favorites to take home the 2018 title as well.
That shouldn't come as much of a surprise given the talent on both of these two rosters, and the strangleholds they have on their respective conferences. While there is still the draft and free agency to come, barring any shocking moves, betting on anyone besides the Warriors or Cavs would seem like a waste of money.
However, if you are so inclined to throw a few bucks down on your favorite squad, or are just interested in seeing how the odds look a year out from the 2018 Finals, here are the odds for all 30 teams. Via Bovada:
2018 NBA Championship - Odds to Win
-
Golden State Warriors
2/3
-
Cleveland Cavaliers
3/1
-
Boston Celtics
12/1
-
San Antonio Spurs
12/1
-
Houston Rockets
20/1
-
Los Angeles Clippers
33/1
-
Toronto Raptors
50/1
-
Washington Wizards
50/1
-
Oklahoma City Thunder
66/1
-
Memphis Grizzlies
75/1
-
Milwaukee Bucks
75/1
-
Chicago Bulls
100/1
-
Dallas Mavericks
100/1
-
Denver Nuggets
100/1
-
Indiana Pacers
100/1
-
Los Angeles Lakers
100/1
-
Miami Heat
100/1
-
Minnesota Timberwolves
100/1
-
New Orleans Pelicans
100/1
-
New York Knicks
100/1
-
Philadelphia 76ers
100/1
-
Portland Trail Blazers
100/1
-
Utah Jazz
100/1
-
Atlanta Hawks
200/1
-
Charlotte Hornets
300/1
-
Detroit Pistons
300/1
-
Brooklyn Nets
500/1
-
Orlando Magic
500/1
-
Phoenix Suns
500/1
-
Sacramento Kings
500/1
If you think the Spurs are serious about making a run at Chris Paul , they could be an interesting play at 12-1. Still, even that seems like a long shot.
