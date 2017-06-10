Warriors-Cavs Game 4: Cleveland sets NBA Finals record with 24 3-pointers made
The Warriors just set the record in Game 2, but that mark did not last long
Just a few days back, during Game 2 in Oakland, the Golden State Warriors set an NBA Finals record with 18 3-pointers. That record didn't last long, however, as the Cleveland Cavaliers came out on fire in Game 4, pouring in 24 3s of their own, setting a new record in their 137-116 victory.
The most memorable of the bunch, of course, was J.R. Smith's heave from near halfcourt in the second quarter, which was one of five triples that Smith hit on the night.
Kyrie Irving led the way with seven, while Kevin Love added six, and LeBron James chipped in with three. Meanwhile, Kyle Korver, Deron Williams, and Iman Shumpert each knocked down one of their own off the bench.
It was simply an incredible shooting display, as they shot 53.3 percent from downtown, with their final line being 24-of-45. Even crazier, the Cavs actually shot better from beyond the arc than inside (52.9 percent) the arc.
While you can't expect 24 3s again, the Cavs will need to keep up their hot shooting on Monday night in Game 5 at Oracle.
-
NBA Mock Draft: Markkanen to Portland
The Pacers wind up with No. 1 pick Markelle Fultz in a mock draft which includes some possible...
-
Bucks to play game in MECCA next season
The Bucks played in the MECCA when they won the title in 1971
-
MJ's shoes sell for $190K
Shoes were autographed by Jordan; sale price eclipses record set by another pair of his ki...
-
Report: No extra discipline for Game 5
Despite Zaza Pachulia hitting someone in the groin there will be no extra discipline for Game...
-
LeBron, Durant, and Nike dominate shoes
LeBron James and Kevin Durant are the top active players, but Michael Jordan is still No....
-
Silver makes rest guidelines for NBA
Adam Silver realizes rest is a part of the NBA but he wants to work on the timing of it