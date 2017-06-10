Warriors-Cavs Game 4: Cleveland sets NBA Finals record with 24 3-pointers made

Just a few days back, during Game 2 in Oakland, the Golden State Warriors set an NBA Finals record with 18 3-pointers. That record didn't last long, however, as the Cleveland Cavaliers came out on fire in Game 4, pouring in 24 3s of their own, setting a new record in their 137-116 victory.

It was raining in Cleveland. pic.twitter.com/PWW87Hhk4p — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) June 10, 2017

The most memorable of the bunch, of course, was J.R. Smith's heave from near halfcourt in the second quarter, which was one of five triples that Smith hit on the night.

Kyrie Irving led the way with seven, while Kevin Love added six, and LeBron James chipped in with three. Meanwhile, Kyle Korver, Deron Williams, and Iman Shumpert each knocked down one of their own off the bench.

It was simply an incredible shooting display, as they shot 53.3 percent from downtown, with their final line being 24-of-45. Even crazier, the Cavs actually shot better from beyond the arc than inside (52.9 percent) the arc.

While you can't expect 24 3s again, the Cavs will need to keep up their hot shooting on Monday night in Game 5 at Oracle.