Warriors-Cavs Game 4: Cleveland sets two NBA Finals records in red-hot first half

The Cavaliers are in a must-win situation for the rest of the NBA Finals, and they certainly played like it in the first half of Game 4 against the Warriors.

The Cavs scored and NBA Finals record 86 points in the first half to take an 86-68 lead into halftime.

The @cavs' 86 PTS in first half sets #NBA record for most PTS in 1st half of a #NBAFinals game. pic.twitter.com/1fDGMXBYF8 — NBA.com/Stats (@nbastats) June 10, 2017

Cleveland had already set an NBA Finals record for the most points in any quarter with 49 in the first frame.

The Cavaliers' 49 points in the 1st are the most in any quarter in NBA Finals history — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) June 10, 2017

The most points in a quarter in #NBAFinals history.



Let's keep this start, going. #DefendTheLand pic.twitter.com/gNEOd6ie1A — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) June 10, 2017

The crazy thing is, the Cavs could have had even more points. They missed nine of their 26 free throws in the foul-filled first half. Kyrie Irving led all scorers with 28 points in the first half, while LeBron James had 22 and Kevin Love had 17. Cleveland also set a Finals record with 13 first-half 3-pointers.