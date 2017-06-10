Warriors-Cavs highlight: Pachulia appears to hit Shumpert with a low blow in Game 4

Few things in sports match the intensity of an elimination game in the NBA Finals, and Game 4 in Cleveland on Friday night is proving that fact once again, as the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers add the latest chapter to their rivalry.

With the Warriors up 3-0 heading into this game, many expected them to easily finish this off, but instead, the Cavs came out on fire, taking control of the game with an NBA Finals record 49-point first quarter.

The referees, however, do not have the same level of control, as there's been a few strange incidents, including a mysterious miscommunication on a technical foul that led to Draymond Green being ejected, then actually not being ejected. Plus, there was a flagrant foul on Kevin Love, which led to a confrontation between LeBron James and Kevin Durant.

Now, we have another incident to add to the list. Late in the third quarter, there was a scuffle for a loose ball which got a little physical, eventually ending with Zaza Pachulia appearing to swing his arm into Iman Shumpert's groin.

Obviously, everyone remembers the Draymond Green-LeBron James incident from last season's Finals, and Pachulia's move looked extremely similar. Both Pachulia and Shumpert were hit with technical fouls, which didn't really seem fair to Shumpert, to be honest.

We'll see if any punishment is doled out after the game in addition to the technical, especially considering Pachulia already had a very controversial play earlier in the postseason, when he was involved in the play that ended Kawhi Leonard's playoffs.