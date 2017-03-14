Warriors, Clippers, OKC among 8 teams that should jump at signing Omri Casspi

Free agent forward Omri Casspi has been cleared to resume basketball-related activities after breaking his thumb on Feb. 23, according to ESPN’s Marc Stein. The Memphis Grizzlies and Los Angeles Clippers are reportedly among the playoff teams interested in signing him:

Sources say Casspi is now evaluating his options and has drawn interest from multiple playoff teams, including the Grizzlies and Clippers. — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) March 14, 2017

Casspi, 28, suffered the injury in his debut for the New Orleans Pelicans . When the Pelicans found out he was expected to miss four to six weeks, they waived him because they wanted to use his roster spot to sign someone else to chase the eighth seed in the Western Conference. This seemed like a silly decision then because they gave up Casspi’s bird rights, and it looks even sillier now. New Orleans is 26-40, 12th in the West and 5.5 games back of the eighth-place Dallas Mavericks .

If Casspi is close to fully healthy, then the Pelicans’ loss will be another team’s gain. He’s the kind of guy that could help any team, but here are eight potential destinations that make the most sense right now, starting with the ones already mentioned:

Memphis Grizzlies

Chandler Parsons is out indefinitely -- perhaps for the season -- with another knee injury, so the fit is obvious. Casspi could play big minutes in Memphis, and his combination of 3-point shooting and defensive versatility would be absolutely perfect in the starting lineup. Coach David Fizdale has spent the season expermenting with lineups in order to boost the Grizzlies’ offense without sacrificing their defensive identity. A tough, two-way player like Casspi makes that easier.

Los Angeles Clippers

The Clippers have been looking for a solution to their small forward problem for years. Casspi won’t necessarily unseat defensive genius Luc Richard Mbah a Moute as a starter immediately, but he could make more sense in certain playoff matchups. This is another team that would give him a significant role right away, and his ability to play power forward in small lineups would give coach Doc Rivers more flexibility than he’s had all season.

Golden State Warriors

Full disclosure: I have no idea if they’re even interested in making another roster move. If I was in their front office, though, I’d leap at the opportunity to sign Casspi. The man made 40.9 percent of his 3-pointers when given a real role with the Sacramento Kings last season, which makes him a much better fit than Matt Barnes . He’d help the Warriors get through this stretch without Kevin Durant , and he’d give them more depth when Durant comes back. If Casspi’s No. 1 priority is winning, then there’s no better place to go.

Cleveland Cavaliers

Casspi’s first stint in Cleveland didn’t go well, but that was during the dark days without LeBron James . Everything is different now, and I love the idea of the Cavs giving Derrick Williams ’ minutes to Casspi. Cleveland should reach out to him for the same reason that Golden State should -- you can never have enough shooting, and you can never have enough 6-foot-8 guys who can defend. If the Cavs got this done, not only would it give them a better chance of defending their championship, it might give them the most impressive collection of role players in the league.

Washington Wizards

The Wizards’ pitch to Casspi should be simple: We’ve had the second-best record in the league since the start of 2017, and you get to run with John Wall and Bradley Beal . Washington’s big issue all season was a lack of depth, but things have gotten better with the return of Ian Mahinmi , the trade for Bojan Bogdanovic and the signing of Brandon Jennings . Casspi would give the second unit something it doesn’t have -- a true stretch 4 -- and make the Wizards an even tougher matchup in the playoffs.

Milwaukee Bucks

I don’t know if Casspi would consider going to a team that only has a loose grip on the eighth seed, but the Bucks should be calling him anyway. If they’re not going to play Terrence Jones , then they could use another forward to sop up minutes with Jabari Parker out of the lineup. Casspi brings shooting that they desperately need, and he’s a nice fit next to Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton .

Houston Rockets

This is kind of ridiculous. The last team that actually needs Casspi is Houston, which has a roster full of 3-point shooters and has trouble finding minutes for Sam Dekker and Montrezl Harrell already. The Rockets are deep, and they have made no secret about their plans to try to out-gun the Warriors in the playoffs if they’re fortunate enough to meet them. If that’s the plan, though, then they might as well have as many weapons as possible. Casspi would have fun playing in Mike D’Antoni’s system, and he would get open looks whenever he’s on the court. It’s just a matter of whether or not he’d be OK with inconsistent minutes.

Oklahoma City Thunder

The Thunder have been looking for 3-and-D guys for years, and they could use as many Casspi-like players as possible. He’d give Russell Westbrook more space, especially when sharing the court with Doug McDermott and/or Alex Abrines , plus he’d take a bit of pressure off Andre Roberson on defense. If Oklahoma City could sign him after adding McDermott and Taj Gibson , then it would suddenly have a much more balanced roster than it did at the beginning of the season.