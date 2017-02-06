Warriors coach Steve Kerr fined $25,000 for 'verbal abuse' of officials

The incident occurred on Saturday against the Kings

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr went on a tirade against the officials during their 109-106 loss to the Sacramento Kings on Saturday, and he wasn't even mad that he got ejected for it. He told reporters in Sacramento that he deserved his punishment and the team deserved to lose the game. After screaming profanities at the referees, this was the appropriate perspective.

Kerr also likely knew a fine was coming his way. On Monday, the league announced that his actions will cost him $25,000 "for verbal abuse of game officials and failing to leave the court in a timely manner after his ejection."

Here's what earned the fine, in case you missed it:

At Golden State practice, Kerr joked that assistant coach Mike Brown made it look worse than it was by holding him back, via ESPN's Chris Haynes:

Did Kerr get his money's worth? I mean, it must be pretty satisfying to yell obscenities at officials when you feel you have been wronged. That's not a small fine, though, and he might regret not being on the sideline to help his team in a close game.

