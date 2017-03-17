Warriors coach Steve Kerr on LaVar Ball's hype: 'I don't think it's helping his kids'

LaVar Ball cannot stop hyping up his sons, and it’s not just ordinary, harmless stuff like saying Lonzo Ball should be the No. 1 pick in the upcoming NBA Draft. As you’re likely aware, he has recently stated that he’s looking for a $1 billion shoe deal for his sons. He said he could have killed Michael Jordan in a one-on-one game and that Lonzo is better than back-to-back Most Valuable Player Stephen Curry. He has also taken shots at LeBron James’ sons for some reason, and fired back at Charles Barkley for criticizing the Curry comment.

It’s all a bit much. And while Curry elected to stay out of the conversation , Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr weighed in during an appearance on ESPN 1000’s “Waddle and Silvy” in Chicago on Thursday.

Kerr laughed off a question about whether the Warriors would be better off with Lonzo and UCLA would be worse off with Curry. He responded, though, when asked whether Ball was brilliant for keeping his kids in the media or simply putting too much pressure on them.

“Well, the fact that everybody keeps talking about him, he seems to be accomplishing whatever he’s trying to accomplish because the things he says are so outlandish,” Kerr said. “But he keeps getting headlines, and I guess that’s what he wants. But I don’t think it’s helping his kids. I think it’d be better for them if they can just play and have fun and not have to hear that every day, but whatever. It’s all part of it.”

Outlandish is a perfect adjective for the things Ball has been saying. And while his sons insist this is normal from him and doesn’t bother them, it’s hard to imagine this not putting extra pressure on them. NBA players see all of these headlines, and they’ll remember them. Next season, when Lonzo steps into a professional locker room for the first time, he’ll bring this baggage with him.