Warriors, Curry continue post-Durant slump in loss to Wolves: Takeaways

The Kevin Durant-less Golden State Warriors continued to hobble through March, losing to the Minnesota Timberwolves 103-102 on Friday night.

After Andrew Wiggins made two free throws to give the Wolves the lead, Stephen Curry had a chance to put the Warriors ahead in the final seconds, but the ball rimmed out and the Warriors fell to 2-4 since Durant left in the first quarter against the Wizards on Feb 28.

Here are a few takeaways from the game:

Curry’s slump continues

Curry did all he could to bring the Warriors back in the fourth quarter, but unfortunately it was too late. The reigning two-time MVP continued his struggles sans Durant, shooting 10-27 overall and 1-8 on 3-pointers on Friday. In the Warriors’ six games since Durant injury, Curry is shooting 56-134 (42 percent) from the field and just 18-65 (28 percent) from beyond the 3-point line. That, ladies and gentlemen, is what we call a slump.

To be fair, this sample size is a bit too small to say that it’s entirely because of Durant’s absence. In fact, in Curry’s last full game with Durant he had one of his worst shooting games of the season -- 7-23 from the field and 0-11 on 3s. So this could be just a good old-fashioned slump that Curry will shoot his way out of. Either way, Curry and the Warriors need him to figure it out quickly.

It wasn’t all bad for Steph, however. He passed his father, Dell Curry, on the all-time scoring list.

Stephen Curry passes his father, Dell Curry (12,670) in career points with this 👌 pic.twitter.com/SglIDLMfdV — NBA TV (@NBATV) March 11, 2017

Tough road for the No. 1 seed

The Warriors are fighting for every win to keep the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference, and their schedule isn’t doing them any favors. Golden State heads to San Antonio for the toughest of back-to-backs on Saturday, a game that got slightly more hopeful for the Warriors when the Spurs announced that Kawhi Leonard had entered the concussion protocol and wouldn’t play, but started to look like a guaranteed “L” after the Warriors announced that Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green wouldn’t be playing either. So much for what was supposed to be one of the best games of the year.

After Saturday’s game, the Warriors return home for games that would usually be considered gimmes, but now could be tough tests: Philadelphia, Orlando and Milwaukee. If those games are close -- even if the Warriors win -- it could take a serious toll on the players for a gauntlet of good-to-great teams.

The Warriors have a stretch in which they play Memphis, Houston, San Antonio, Houston (again) and Washington. For a team that’s been struggling as badly as the Warriors, that could easily be a 2-3 or even 1-4 stretch that would help San Antonio gain ground on them for the No. 1 seed -- if they haven’t already overtaken the Warriors by then.

Klay getting his groove back?

One positive for the Warriors on Friday was that Klay Thompson had another good game. He scored 30 points on 12-22 shooting and made three out of his six 3-point attempts, making it the second straight game in which he’s scored 25 or more. While Curry seems mired in shooting oblivion, this could be a sign that Thompson is coming out of his funk and is ready to go for a 37-point quarter or 60-point game in the near future.

Rim protection, anyone?

Durant’s defense was also deeply missed on Friday, namely because the Wolves can’t shoot. Minnesota scored 54 points in the paint, and got 21 more from the free-throw line. In the first half the Warriors had no answer for Karl-Anthony Towns -- he’s just too big for Draymond Green and too mobile for Zaza Pachulia. Towns did virtually nothing in the second half and still finished with 23 points and nine rebounds.

In the second half the Warriors clearly keyed in on Towns, but that gave Andrew Wiggins, who scored 20 of his 24 points in the second half, plenty of open lanes to the basket. Pretty much the only way the Wolves could get offense in the final minutes was by Wiggins driving through the lane and either scoring or getting fouled -- something that would have been much more difficult if Durant was in the paint waiting for him.

This poses an interesting matchup if the Wolves can get the No. 8 seed and the Warriors hang on to No. 1. Even if Durant is back for that series he likely won’t be at full strength and may even be on a minutes limit, so Towns and Wiggins could create some serious problems and turn the first round into a much tougher -- and possibly longer -- series than the Warriors imagined.