Warriors' David West out at least 2 weeks with broken thumb

Golden State Warriors forward David West suffered a non-displaced fracture of his left thumb on Wednesday during their 121-100 victory against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The team announced he will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

West, 36, has averaged the fewest minutes of his career with the Warriors, but he has been steady all season. He is shooting 53.5 percent, making teams pay for leaving him open mid-range as defenders chase around his 3-point-shooting teammates.

David West is out at least two weeks. USATSI

"It's a big loss," Golden State coach Steve Kerr told reporters, via 95.7 The Game. "David has been fantastic, he's playing so well. And he's really a big part of our second unit. At the beginning of second and fourth quarters, we've been really good making a push with that group, and he's been a big part of it. We run a lot of our offense through him. So we'll see, you may see [Kevon] Looney, you may see us change our rotation a little bit, but we'll have to talk about it and figure it out."

Looney, a second-year big man, has been in and out of the Warriors rotation this year. Losing West hurts in the short term, but giving the 20-year-old another opportunity could turn out to be a blessing in disguise. Golden State is still experimenting with lineups, and it doesn't quite know how much Looney can do for it this season. Kerr might as well give him a shot now.