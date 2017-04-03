Warriors defend JaVale McGee after Wizards said he tried to 'embarrass' them

Oh, the unwritten rules of sports. Maybe we should just write them down?

Sunday’s game between the Warriors and Wizards wasn’t close, yet there still was drama in the final seconds. With the Warriors up 137-115 with about seven seconds left, Golden State big man JaVale McGee faced a tough decision. With a slight disparity between the game clock and the shot clock, McGee had the choice of either taking a shot or accepting a 24-second violation. McGee decided to shoot a 3-pointer from the corner.

Wrong move.

Wizards guard Brandon Jennings didn’t appreciate the decision McGee made, shoving him out of bounds as he took the shot.

Brandon Jennings didn't appreciate JaVale McGee taking a three at the end of the game and shoved him out of bounds for it. pic.twitter.com/d3k6SqNyT5 — KNBR (@KNBR) April 3, 2017

Jennings received a flagrant foul, but justified his actions by invoking the “unwritten rule” card and saying the Warriors were trying to embarrass his team.

“It’s just a rule. I learned it when I first came into the league not to do that,” Jennings said. “You’re already up 20 almost, and then for him to do it, it was like, ‘All right, come on. Chill out. Now you’re trying to embarrass us.’”

Adding to the Wizards’ frustration was the fact that they rested stars John Wall and Bradley Beal for the fourth quarter, while the Warriors left in Stephen Curry (who finished with 42 points) and Draymond Green (who had a triple-double) until the final buzzer.

“Whenever a team’s up like that, you’re supposed to just hold the ball and take a shot clock violation,” Wall said. “What Brandon did, I don’t think it was dirty. I think it was the right play. You don’t let nobody try to embarrass you. I think that’s what they were trying to do.”

The Warriors players disagreed, however, and came to McGee’s defense -- though Green still managed to slip a little jab toward McGee in the process.

“We had to shoot a shot or take a turnover,” Green said. “We always shoot the ball in that situation. We don’t really take turnovers. Whether you shoot a 2 or a 3, it’s a shot.

“I think because it was JaVale, people may say it’s disrespectful. But JaVale actually works on it. I’m not in favor of him working on it, but he works on that every day.”

Klay Thompson had a similar reaction, saying, “What’s JaVale supposed to do? Let the clock run out and get a turnover? It’s basketball.”

The “running up the score” debate is one that has raged in all sports at all levels since the first caveman picked up a rock and tried to throw it farther than his buddy. There’s a delicate balance because on one hand, you never want to encourage your players to give less than 100 percent. But on the other hand these teams play each other multiple times and there’s a certain level of respect you have to display to make sure things stay cordial over the years.

I’m of the firm belief that there is no such thing as running up the score. Teams are out there to play and, at the NBA level, to entertain the crowd. Once a team gets up by 20 in the fourth quarter they’re expected to just sit on the ball? What about all the fans that paid their hard-earned cash to watch these guys?

Steph had one of his best games of the season on Sunday and I guarantee the crowd enjoyed every last bucket that he made. It wasn’t his fault that the Wizards decided to sit Wall and Beal.

If you’re going to concede a loss, don’t get upset when the other team enjoys its win.