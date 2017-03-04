Warriors' Draymond Green has an idea how to improve All-Star Game: 'Raise the money'

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green told ESPN’s Chris Haynes that the NBA can fix the All-Star Game’s lack-of-competitiveness problem fairly easily -- the stakes just need to be higher. He thinks that if there was a bigger financial reward for winning, the players would try harder. Warriors coach Steve Kerr, meanwhile, called the All-Star Game a “joke” these days, encouraging players to go back and watch film of older games.

From ESPN:

“I think we could talk about gimmicks and talk about anything we want, whether it’s the money or involves charity, it just comes down to the players taking it seriously,” Kerr said. “I don’t think they have to be out there taking charges, but it’s a collective thing. I think they have to decide, maybe with the players’ association, they have to decide what they want that game to look like and right now, it’s a joke.”

…

“Raise the money,” [Green] told ESPN. “I’m serious. That’s how you’re going to make it more competitive.”

…

“In my mind, what’s happened is everybody is trying to be so cool out there that you almost feel guilty if you play hard,” Kerr said. “Maybe the best thing to do will be to watch a tape of an All-Star Game from about 1985, because it was a different game back then. It wasn’t like guys were diving on the floor for loose balls and taking charges, but it was competitive. And I think you’re just as likely to get hurt not trying than you are competing at 75 percent. And that’s all they need to do, is compete at 75 percent. Right now they’re like at 10 percent and that’s embarrassing.”

…

“Players have to make that decision and I think they need to understand that it would be good for the league if they did compete,” Kerr said. “Again, you’re not undercutting people in transition, you’re not taking charges, you’re not diving on the floor for loose balls. But if you’re staying in front of guys and if somebody throws a pass in your direction, you’re going to steal it. I mean, I saw guys in that game purposely not stealing the ball even though it was thrown right to them. It’s bizarre, but it’s the way the game has been trending for years. I think it would be great for the league if the players took it upon themselves to say, ‘You know what, let’s make this an entertaining game for the fans because right now it’s kind of an embarrassment.’”