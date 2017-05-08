Warriors' Draymond Green not impressed with Cavs' playoff competition so far

There's no question as to which teams are playing the best basketball in the NBA playoffs: Surprise, surprise -- it's the Warriors and the Cavaliers.

Both teams are undefeated and, while the Warriors are still one win away from a second straight series sweep, the Cavs have already dispatched their second-round opponent in four games.

Golden State forward Draymond Green wishes the Cavs' opponents thus far -- the Pacers and Raptors -- had put up more of a fight against LeBron James and his cohorts.

"I thought teams would compete a little harder," Green said after shootaround on Monday, per ESPN. "I just watched San Antonio-Houston. I like to watch good basketball. When you watch Cleveland play, you're only watching one side of the good basketball. That's kind of weak. I like watching a good game, not even necessarily that it's going to be a close game. I like to watch teams playing good basketball. When you watch them, you watch one team playing good basketball and everybody else do something. I don't know what that something is."

Tell us how you really feel, Dray.

For those that will counter with the idea that the Warriors haven't had much competition from the Blazers and Jazz, Green had his explanation ready.

"Nah, but I think Utah is still playing good basketball," he said. "Regardless if they win or not, I think we're a better team. But at the same time, they still play a good brand of basketball."

Subjective assessments aside, the stats say that the Warriors have actually had an easier time of it so far in the playoffs. The Warriors have won by an average of 15.1 points in their seven games, while the Cavs, largely due to extremely close wins in the Pacers series, have an average margin of 9.6 points.

In any case, both teams will likely be undefeated with lots of rest heading into the conference finals, so it really shouldn't make much of a difference whose opponents have been tougher.