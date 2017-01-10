Warriors' Draymond Green opens up about his heated discussions with Kevin Durant

Draymond Green's angry words for Kevin Durant at the end of regulation in Golden State's 128-119 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Jan. 6 could be viewed as a bit over the top. At least that's what the band Smash Mouth thought. However, according to both Green and Durant, it was simply two teammates talking about strategy.

But the main reason Green talked to Durant in such a confrontational manner was because of their relationship, which is quite close. Speaking with USA Today's Sam Amick, Green said that he and Durant are the best of the friends and that there even are times when KD yells at him:

Q: How close are we talking? A: "It's hard to really say how close. But (close) like building a relationship far beyond basketball, like hanging with each other in the summer close. It's beyond that. It's a special thing. It's a special relationship. Like I said, if we have to question (the way they talk to each other)... "(The communication) is vice versa (too). He comes up to me all the time, '(Draymond), you on (expletive),' and I'm like, 'Ok, I got you. I got you.' If you've got to second-guess talking to a teammate, what you have will never work."

The two likely grew to be such good friends thanks in part to Green's dogged recruitment of Durant for most of last year. Green frequently texted and communicated with Durant, hoping to lure him to Golden State when he became a free agent. And once Durant did sign, their relationship grew even stronger as teammates on the gold medal-winning U.S. basketball team at the Rio Olympics this past summer.

With this in mind, it's no wonder that Green can unload on Durant or vice versa. Their friendship is just that solid and will keep strengthening the longer they remain teammates. Friends until the end.