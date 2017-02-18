Warriors' Draymond Green won't go as far as Kyrie Irving, says Earth might be flat

The breaking news from All-Star Weekend is that Cavaliers star Kyrie Irving believes that the Earth is flat. That is not a joke. Irving repeated his belief that the Earth is flat in multiple interviews. And Denver Nuggets forward Wilson Chandler is on board.

I agree with him https://t.co/lbB8gEHZsT — Wilson Chandler (@wilsonchandler) February 17, 2017

As shocking as this is, Chandler and Irving apparently aren’t the only NBA players questioning the shape of our planet.

Warriors All-Star Draymond Green agreed that the Earth could be flat. Green doesn’t come out and say this like Irving and Chandler, but he is apparently unsure if the Earth is actually round.

Uh oh: Draymond is a Flat Earth/Kyrie Truther. pic.twitter.com/icJThyG7hx — The Crossover (@TheCrossover) February 18, 2017

“I don’t know,” Green said. “I haven’t done enough research but it may be flat.”

When asked about pictures showing evidence that the Earth is round, Green alluded to those possibly being fake because of technology.

“I can make a round picture with my iPhone today on the panorama camera and make it look round,” Green said. “So, I don’t know. I’m not saying I think it’s flat or round. I don’t know but it could be.”

Green did say all of this with a huge grin on his face, so perhaps he is just joking around. Either way, it seems like NBA players are at least questioning things and not taking everything at face value. But overall, it is quite hard to disagree with actual facts, which is what Green should learn plenty about once he begins his research about the shape of the Earth.