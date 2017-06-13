Warriors GM has 'no doubt' Steve Kerr will coach again next season

It hasn't been the easiest two years for Warriors coach Steve Kerr, but another NBA championship has to make him feel a bit better.

Kerr missed 11 games during the Warriors' 2017 playoff run because of complications stemming from back surgery in 2015. He also missed the first 43 games of the 2015-16 season with similar issues.

Despite the sporadic and excruciating pain that Kerr has been dealing with over the past two seasons, Warriors general manager Bob Myers is positive Kerr will not retire.

"There's no doubt in my mind that he will return as the coach of this team," Myers told ESPN after the Warriors won the 2017 NBA championship. "I'm confident we'll have him back. Steve will be our coach."

Kerr has now won nine NBA titles -- seven as a player and two as a coach -- so he really has nothing left to prove. If his physical condition doesn't improve, perhaps he considers retirement. Kerr acknowledged that this season's title was different than the others.

"I've been so lucky to be part of so many championship teams as a player and now as a coach, and it never gets old," Kerr said. "But tonight, was a little different, just based on the things I've had to go through during this time."

Mike Brown led the Warriors while Kerr was sidelined during this year's playoffs and went 11-0. Luke Walton, now the coach of the Lakers, went 39-4 as head coach during Kerr's absence in the 2015-16 season, but during that time Kerr was actively communicating with the staff and remained the unquestioned leader.