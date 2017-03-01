Warriors GM on Kevin Durant's injury: 'No one's going to have any sympathy for us'

After watching Kevin Durant hobbled to the locker room less than two minutes into Tuesday night’s game against the Wizards, Warriors general manager Bob Myers feared the worst.

Myers addressed the media on Wednesday following the release of the news that Durant is out indefinitely and will be re-evaluated in four months after being diagnosed with a Grade 2 MCL sprain and bone bruise in his left knee.

When asked if he thought it was good news, Myers reportedly responded: “In light of what it might have been, yes.”

It appears Myers, like many Warriors fans across the world, was worried that Durant could be lost for the entire season. Myers added that he understands that he probably won’t be getting any sympathy cards from opposing teams, via Sam Amick of USA Today:

“That’s where the character of the players and the coaches comes into play. Every team has adversity,” Myers said. “ ... But look, nobody is going to have much empathy for us, which I understand. It’s professional sports. These things happen. Nobody on the team is happy right now because they care for Kevin and they want to see him on the court.”

Myers went on to say that there was a period of time when he feared the injury might be season-ending.

“There was a moment where there was a potential different diagnosis, but that didn’t last too long,” Myers said, via Anthony Slater of The Mercury News. “ ... I don’t know if it was 10, 15 minutes.”

Myers said that because of the uncertainty, Durant underwent a CT scan in addition to the MRI to get a more specific diagnosis of the injury. In terms of returning to the court, Myers said he thinks Durant will fully recover in the long term, but in the short term he and the team will have to “see how his body does.”

The Warriors’ final regular-season game is on April 12, and the playoffs are scheduled to begin on April 15.