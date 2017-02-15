Warriors jump up to third-most valuable NBA team after Knicks and Lakers

Due to its recent success, Golden State's franchise value has skyrocketed

Forbes released its annual list of most valuable NBA franchises Wednesday and the results are rather unsurprising. The NBA is more popular than ever, so naturally teams are worth an obscene amount of money.

According to Forbes, the average NBA team is worth $1.36 billion. This means that some of the worst teams in the league are still making a ton of money. Two examples are the New York Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers, who Forbes lists as the two most valuable teams in the league.

But success also makes a big difference. A year after becoming the best regular-season team of all-time and making it to their second straight NBA Finals, the Golden State Warriors are now the third-most valuable franchise in the league. According to Forbes, the Warriors were sixth last year but “jumped an NBA-high 37% to $2.6 billion” to become third in the league.

Here is the list of the 10 most valuable teams in the league:

1. Knicks ($3.3 billion)
2. Lakers ($3 billion)
3. Warriors ($2.6 billion)
4. Bulls ($2.5 billion)
5. Celtics ($2.2 billion)
6. Clippers ($2 billion)
7. Nets ($1.8 billion)
8. Rockets ($1.65 billion)
9. Mavericks ($1.45 billion)
10. Heat ($1.35 billion)

The rich get richer.

