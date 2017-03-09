Warriors' Kevin Durant downplays his injury: 'I got a boo-boo playing basketball'

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant talked to reporters Wednesday for the first time since suffering an MCL sprain and a bone bruise last week , and he was in good spirits. Durant declined to talk about whether he thought he’d be back to his old self by the playoffs, but said he’d been shooting in a chair “to keep this jumper right” and accomplished his goal of straightening his leg this week. He also made it extremely clear that he doesn’t want anybody’s sympathy.

“It could be a lot worse, man,” Durant said, via the San Jose Mercury News’ Anthony Slater. “A lot of things could have happened. It could be a lot worse. I hurt my knee. A lot of guys go through this throughout a season, a lot of injuries. It’s nothing for anybody to concerned about. I got a boo-boo playing basketball. It is what it is, man. So I’m OK. You know, my spirits are good. I mean, my family is good, I’m doing what I love to do every single day, so it’s all right. But as far as my routine every day, just trying to strengthen … the muscles around my lower body, and, you know, just trying to get that range of motion back in my leg and my knee. It’s a process that I’m looking forward to getting through, and hopefully soon, I’ll be able to get back out there and play.”

Durant has been watching the Warriors’ road games on his couch, and he said it was tough to watch them lose to the Chicago Bulls because he thought they had it won. He liked the way they played after that against the New York Knicks and Atlanta Hawks, though, and otherwise he said he has mostly been watching TV and movies and playing video games.

A superstar on crutches. USATSI

As for the injury itself, Durant didn’t describe it in dramatic terms. He was as relieved as everybody else in the Golden State organization when he found out he wouldn’t be out for the season, but he sounded like he was prepared for anything.

“Obviously I didn’t know,” Durant said. “Guys fell on my legs before, but not as bad. So this time I knew it was a little different when I ran up and down the court. When I got to the back, it stiffened up real quick. It was a pain I never felt before. But I knew I’ve been through this before, so no matter what it was, no matter what the doctor said or what the MRI scan said, I knew I’d be ready for this journey to just get back. No matter what, I was going to conquer it and work extremely hard every single day to try to get back on the court.”

Durant has been getting treatment on his knee and lifting weights. He understands that his absence and eventual return have been big topics of discussion, but he said he’s “not even trying to put a date on it.” He repeatedly said he’s just trying to take his rehab day by day.

“I’m not even thinking about that right now,” Durant said. “I know that’s what everybody wants to know [and is] wondering. But whenever my body tells me I’ll be ready to play, that’s when I’ll be ready to play. So I’m not really thinking of too far down the line, I’m just worried about -- I had a great day today and I look forward to having a good one tomorrow.”