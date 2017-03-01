Warriors' Kevin Durant hyperextends left knee; MRI results expected on Wednesday
Golden State's superstar tried to stay in the game, but limped to the locker room
For those wondering how Kevin Durant would perform in his first game in his hometown of Washington since joining the Warriors, we weren’t able to find out.
Durant left Tuesday’s game against the Wizards early in the first quarter after suffering a hyperextended left knee. The Warriors announced he would not return to the game and will undergo an MRI on Tuesday night. The results will reportedly be released on Wednesday morning.
Warriors center Zaza Pachulia fell backward into Durant’s leg, which buckled awkwardly from the contact. Durant got up after the play and stayed in the game for the next few possessions but went to the locker room after the Warriors called timeout less than two minutes into the game.
Durant was hobbling noticeably, but it’s a good sign that he got up and continued to play immediately following the injury. We’ll continue to monitor the situation and provide updates.
The early exit ended Durant’s impressive streak of 562 consecutive games scoring in double digits.
Outside of his rookie season, Durant had only scored fewer than 10 points twice in his career before exiting early on Tuesday.
Even if the MRI comes back negative, you can be sure that the Warriors will keep Durant out until he’s 100 percent healthy.
