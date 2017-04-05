Warriors' Klay Thompson credits sunny weather for his hot hand, 41-point game

OAKLAND, Calif. -- The Warriors won their 12th consecutive game Tuesday in large part because Klay Thompson scored 41 points in a 121-107 victory against the Timberwolves. He scored 41 points because he shot 13 for 24 from the floor, including 7 for 14 from 3-point range. And he shot well because the weather in the Bay Area has been super sunny lately.

At least that’s the first thing Thompson credited after his 41-point performance. Yes, he was being dead serious.

“I’d probably say the weather’s gotten better,” Thompson said. “The sunshine has been so good to me. ... It just puts me in a great mood to come to the gym every day, get my work in, go home, enjoy it -- the outdoors. The Bay Area is beautiful. That’s a big part of it -- not even kidding.”

So then, what does Thompson do when he gets home to enjoy the outdoors? According to Stephen Curry, Thompson does some exploring.

“He’s got an adventurous personality,” Curry said after laughing. “So when he gets to go out and explore in his downtime, I’m sure that gets the adrenaline flowing, if you will.”

Thompson’s not totally wrong. In his previous 11 games before Tuesday, he shot 51 percent overall and nearly 49 percent from deep. That stretch dates back to March 14. As someone who lives in Oakland and is from the Seattle area, I can confirm that the Bay Area weather has finally taken a sunny turn in recent weeks after we endured a wet winter.

As the San Francisco Chronicle reported, this past January was the sixth-wettest January in the history of San Francisco. And in January, Thompson shot 43 percent from the field and 41 percent from 3-point range, which means he’s shooting a lot better in his past 12 games. So, maybe he’s onto something after all.

Here’s the bad news for Thompson: It’s supposed to rain on Saturday in Oakland, which is when the Warriors will play host to the Pelicans.

The good news is that Kevin Durant will probably return to action that night, which means the Warriors should weather Thompson’s rain-induced shooting slump, should that occur.

This has been the most Klay Thompson story ever.