Warriors-Knicks highlights: Mic'd up Kerr comforts Curry during epic shooting slump

Stephen Curry is in an incredible shooting slump. He entered Sunday shooting just 15-of-51 in his last five games, and then shot just 2-of-8 in the first half against the Knicks. But his coach, Steve Kerr, isn’t going to let the two-time and reigning unanimous MVP get down on himself. He’s here to let Steph Curry know: He’s good enough, he’s smart enough and, doggone it, his plus-minus is great.

kerr to curry: "carry on my son" pic.twitter.com/s8vQi2bqSt — Becca Laurie, PI (@imbeccable) March 5, 2017

And, hey, Kerr is right. Curry finished with a plus-10 in the first half against the Knicks on Sunday, despite Golden State trailing by one. Curry still creates gravity with the threat of his offense, still frees guys with his screens, still makes the unselfish play to keep the ball moving and played some good defense on Ron Baker as well.

There’s no reason to get worked up over a March slump. The Warriors and Curry have played an incredible amount of games over the past three years. Slumps happen to every team, and it gets difficult when you’re not playing for anything but home-court advantage against the Spurs. Golden State has a three-game lead there as well. Kevin Durant’s injury throws a wrench into how their offense operates, and everyone’s tired this time of year.

For what it’s worth, Curry opened up the second half with a pick-and-roll deep 3-pointer. You just never know when it’s going to turn.