Warriors might have nothing to play for, but gamblers are on pins and needles

The final two regular-season games are pretty much meaningless for the Golden State Warriors. Sure, they’re happy to get Kevin Durant some playing time to hopefully get him sharp for the playoffs, but they’re locked into the No. 1 seed and, unlike last season, they aren’t chasing any records for wins.

The gambling community, however, has a much higher stake in the Warriors’ final two games. That’s because before the season the over/under for Warriors wins was set at 66. How many wins do they have right now? 66.

Click here for Monday night NBA picks from red-hot Vegas experts

CG Technology -- which runs sportsbooks at the Venetian, Cosmopolitan, Palms and elsewhere in Vegas -- is paying close attention to Golden State’s record. When the number was 66, three times as much was bet on the over, but once the total rose to 67.5 all the action came in on the under.

“We need them to win two or lose two,” said Jason Simbal, vice president of risk for CG Tech. “If they go 1-1 it will be bad because we’ll get middled.”

The Warriors face the Jazz and the Lakers, both at home, in their final two games. The Warriors will likely be resting multiple players while the Jazz are fighting for home-court advantage in the first round and the Lakers are red hot, having won four games in a row.

The sportsbooks are in a similar predicament with the Celtics, whose over-under was set at 52 or 52.5. The Celtics have 51 wins, and Simbal is hoping that they lose their final two games because most of the action came in for the over. But with Boston chasing the No. 1 seed in the East and only the Nets and the Bucks left on the schedule, the over is looking pretty good.

“Most of our Boston action was on Over 52 and Over 52.5,” said Simbal. “Ideally we’d love them to lose both but it looks like we’re going to take an ‘L’ on this one.”

Who says the end of the regular season is meaningless?