Warriors' NBA championship parade is set for Thursday, and here are the details

The Golden State Warriors are NBA champions once again, and with the title comes another victory parade.

It is set to start on Thursday morning in downtown Oakland. Via NBA.com:

The parade will take place Thursday morning in downtown Oakland, following the same route as the team's parade to celebrate the 2015 NBA title. It will start at 10 a.m. PT (1 p.m. ET) at Broadway and 11th Street, wind through downtown streets and end with a procession to the Henry J. Kaiser Convention Center. Fans are encouraged to line up for the parade and rally as soon as 5 a.m. PT Thursday and taking public transportation is encouraged.

This is the proposed route, as the team will wind it's way through downtown, then along Lake Merritt, before stopping for a public rally.

The crowd is expected to be massive, with the city expecting far more than the one million people who turned out to celebrate the 2015 championship.

"Last time 1 million people came to #Oakland for the #WarriorsParade. This time it could be as many as 1.5, even 2 million people" pic.twitter.com/yhcolT2XUi — Doug Sovern (@SovernNation) June 13, 2017

If people are not interested in braving the crowds to make it downtown Oakland, they will be able to live stream the parade on CBS-SF Bay Area.

With Draymond Green leading the way, the Warriors' celebration is sure to be quite entertaining, whether you're there in person, or watching a feed online or on TV.