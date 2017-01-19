Warriors owner confident Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant will re-sign in free agency
Durant is also confident that he will re-sign
With the signing of Kevin Durant last summer, the Warriors were especially busy re-tooling their roster after losing in the NBA Finals. But with Durant possibly opting out of his contract and Stephen Curry becoming a free agent, Golden State will be busier than ever this upcoming offseason.
There is good news for the Warriors though: Durant has hinted that he will re-sign and so has Curry. Because of this, Warriors owner Joe Lacob is not worried in the least bit about re-signing both Curry and Durant in free agency.
From USA Today's Sam Amick:
"I have no angst whatsoever (about re-signing Durant and Curry)," Warriors owner Joe Lacob told USA TODAY Sports. "I totally am positive (that) I think those guys are going to sign. They're both free agents. They have a right to do whatever they want. They've earned it, and I respect that. If they don't sign with us for some reason, then shame on me and us. I take responsibility for that. But I don't see that happening."
Backing up Lacob, Durant hinted to Amick that he will likely re-sign with the Warriors:
"I'm liking it here," Durant said. "I'm liking everything that's going on. I know what my contract says, but I didn't plan on coming here for just a year. I'm in it right now, and I'm also just focusing on day by day.
"I know it's cliché, and you hear that all the time, but I'm seriously just not thinking about it because I'm like - I'm just in it for the long haul."
Really, there isn't a good reason why both Curry and Durant won't re-sign with the Warriors. Curry will likely earn a $207 million long-term deal and Durant will also be eligible to receive a max deal as well. Plus, with both Curry and Durant, the Warriors are a perennial championship contender and likely will remain one of the best teams in the league for years to come. With all of this in mind, it's no wonder Lacob is so confident in Golden State's ability to keep both Curry and Durant.
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
Our Latest Stories
-
NBA All-Star Game Starter voting results
Warriors send two players to New Orleans, while Cavaliers send LeBron and Kyrie
-
Kings confirm torn Achilles for Rudy Gay
The forward will require surgery after a complete rupture.
-
You can play 'NBA Jam' with 2017 rosters
Just in time for the new year, "NBA Jam 2K17" is here
-
Moore: Why I left Curry off ASG ballot
CBS Sports writer Matt Moore reveals his ballot for the All-Star Game starters.
-
WATCH: Hakeem sees himself in Embiid
The Dream has high praise for The Process
-
Noah once shut down Obama in hoops game
Noah once played tough defense on the President
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre