Warriors pairing Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry more to develop chemistry

Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry are spending more time together, and I'm not talking about off-day trips to the movies. The Golden State Warriors' pair of MVPs have been sharing the court a lot more lately thanks to a change in coach Steve Kerr's rotation.

From the San Jose Mercury News' Marcus Thompson:

Since the Christmas "L" in Cleveland, Curry and Durant have averaged 28.1 minutes on the floor together. That is up from 23.6 minutes per game through Christmas, which was the Warriors' fifth most-used tandem. In those eight games, the Warriors have outscored teams by an average 13.6 points per game with Curry and Durant on the court -- highest in the NBA.

A dangerous duo. USATSI

Some thoughts: