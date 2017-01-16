Warriors pairing Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry more to develop chemistry
Steve Kerr has changed his rotation lately
Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry are spending more time together, and I'm not talking about off-day trips to the movies. The Golden State Warriors' pair of MVPs have been sharing the court a lot more lately thanks to a change in coach Steve Kerr's rotation.
From the San Jose Mercury News' Marcus Thompson:
Since the Christmas "L" in Cleveland, Curry and Durant have averaged 28.1 minutes on the floor together. That is up from 23.6 minutes per game through Christmas, which was the Warriors' fifth most-used tandem. In those eight games, the Warriors have outscored teams by an average 13.6 points per game with Curry and Durant on the court -- highest in the NBA.
Some thoughts:
- Coming into the season, much was made of how Kerr could stagger Curry and Durant's minutes, keeping one of them on the floor at all times. Instead of having Andre Iguodala and Shaun Livingston acting as the primary playmakers in the second unit, Durant would play that role. In theory, that's probably still the best way for the Warriors to function, but there's no reason Kerr has to do that all year. It's important for Curry and Durant to develop chemistry and make each other better, especially considering the two of them will both be on the court for heavy minutes when the games matter most.
- There's no telling how long Kerr sticks with this. An injury could mess with the rotation, and he has been open about the fact that he's using the regular season as an opportunity to experiment with different looks. It makes sense for all teams, not just superteams, to do a certain amount of shuffling to see how things work. In the postseason, you don't want to be trying things out for the first time.
- The Curry-Durant pick-and-roll was supposed to be an unstoppable weapon, but Golden State hasn't used it much, perhaps because Durant is not particularly used to setting solid screens. The Warriors have made an effort to do this more in recent games, and it's worth trying to turn this into an important part of their attack. Reversing the roles works, too -- Curry is a willing and effective screener.
- Some of this is about encouraging Curry to play the way he normally does regardless of who's on the court with him. He has made a concerted effort to be more aggressive lately, particularly since going 4-for-11 on Christmas Day against the Cleveland Cavaliers and then saying publicly that he'd like to run more pick-and-rolls. Durant called Curry "the head of the snake" and said the team feeds off his scoring, via the San Jose Mercury News' Anthony Slater, adding that he has told Curry to be himself. Ideally, by the end of the year, the two of them will have found a balance naturally.
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
Our Latest Stories
-
Shumpert: Cavs try to punish Curry
The goal is to wear down the back-to-back MVP
-
Griffin compares LeBron to Babe Ruth
The Cavaliers general manager knows the pressure on himself and the team
-
LeBron: Warriors-Cavs is not a rivalry
LBJ does, however, consider Golden State 'probably one of the best teams ever assembled'
-
Stan Van Gundy: To hell with replay
SVG doesn't agree with how replay has been implemented
-
WATCH: Robin Lopez's 'face assist'
He said he likes to 'innovate'
-
NBA Midseason Power Rankings
Golden State, Cleveland and San Antonio sit 1-2-3 midway through the 2016-17 season
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre