Warriors Parade: Draymond Green trolls Cavaliers with 'Quickie' NBA Finals shirt

Draymond Green is one of the best trash talkers in all of sports. He loves it, no matter the target. Whether it's LeBron James, the City of Cleveland or Paul Pierce, he will say anything he can think of to get under the skin of his opponents. And he's still taking shots the Cavaliers.

The Warriors championship parade was Thursday. As the Bay Area came out in support of their Warriors, Green used this opportunity to take another shot at Cleveland. He wore a black t-shirt that with "Quickie" emblazoned across the chest with the Larry O'Brien trophy.

Why should this shirt be considered yet another shot at Cleveland? Look at the Q. That is the logo for Quickens Loans Arena, Cleveland's court, and it saying quickie is in reference to how fast the series ended. Golden State did end it in a brisk five games after all.

Green is arguably the most entertaining part of the NBA right now. He speaks his mind, plays like a maniac and doesn't even let the offseason get in the way of talking trash. Don't be surprised to see his shirt all over the Bay Area for the next couple years.

In an interview after the parade Green confirmed what the shirt meant and said that it was actually made in Cleveland. He also revealed how long he holds on to grudges.

"The Q, that's what their arena is called. Got them out quick. I was waiting on this moment."@Money23Green on his 'Quickie' shirt 👀 pic.twitter.com/E4vTavOKxL — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) June 15, 2017

"The Q, that's what those guys arena is called. Got them out quick. I was waiting on this moment." "I was responsible for the idea. Nick was responsible for the production. We actually got it made in Cleveland." "I can't forget the ultimate Warrior shirt last year from LeBron and you know the 3-1 tombstone cookies"

Green has been holding on to this idea since last year's parade and the 3-1 cookies on Halloween. That's a level of pettiness that has to be respected no matter the circumstances.