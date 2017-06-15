Warriors Parade: Zaza's camcorder, Mike Brown's wallet chain among funniest moments
An estimated 1.5 million fans celebrated the Warriors' championship
The Warriors and an estimated 1.5 million of their fans flocked to the streets of downtown Oakland on Thursday to celebrate Golden State's 2017 NBA championship.
As expected, there were some crazy moments. Here are some of the best:
A guy in a Steph Curry jersey was riding a horse ... because, sure, why not?
A guy in a LeBron jersey tried to troll the crowd ... bad idea (turn up volume).
A woman decorated her pregnant belly with the Warriors logo.
Matt Barnes seemed less than enthusiastic after winning his first NBA title.
Oakland mayor Libby Schaaf shared a float with ... MC Hammer?
Draymond Green didn't disappoint with his fashion choice, trolling the Warriors with his "Quickie" shirt.
Assistant coach Mike Brown rocked the dopest wallet chain since 1998.
Stephen Curry got the honor of carrying the Larry O'Brien trophy, joined by his wife Ayesha and two daughters, Riley and Ryan.
Zaza Pachulia captured all the magic using 2005's latest technology.
The most random collection of people showed up, including Barry Bonds, Rickey Henderson, Too $hort, Warriors Dance Mom and Toaster Guy.
All in all, it's been an eventful day in Oakland.
-
Report: Lakers might trade No. 2 pick
Los Angeles could grab two prospects instead of one while Paul George throws a wrinkle in their...
-
Celtics may take Jackson, not Fultz
Fultz has long been considered the likely No. 1 pick
-
Rose wants to re-sign with Knicks
B.J. Armstrong said Rose is healthy and wants to be back in New York
-
Black players blamed for team's struggle
Gedvydas Vainauskas made the comments during an interview
-
NBA Mock Draft: Fultz to Celtics
Gary Parrish: Markelle Fultz is still No. 1 in this mock draft
-
Draymond steals golf cart, pops wheelie
Green stole the cart from the Warriors' social and digital media staff