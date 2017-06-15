Warriors Parade: Zaza's camcorder, Mike Brown's wallet chain among funniest moments

An estimated 1.5 million fans celebrated the Warriors' championship

The Warriors and an estimated 1.5 million of their fans flocked to the streets of downtown Oakland on Thursday to celebrate Golden State's 2017 NBA championship.

As expected, there were some crazy moments. Here are some of the best:

A guy in a Steph Curry jersey was riding a horse ... because, sure, why not?

A guy in a LeBron jersey tried to troll the crowd ... bad idea (turn up volume).

A woman decorated her pregnant belly with the Warriors logo.

Matt Barnes seemed less than enthusiastic after winning his first NBA title.

Oakland mayor Libby Schaaf shared a float with ... MC Hammer?

Draymond Green didn't disappoint with his fashion choice, trolling the Warriors with his "Quickie" shirt.

Assistant coach Mike Brown rocked the dopest wallet chain since 1998.

Stephen Curry got the honor of carrying the Larry O'Brien trophy, joined by his wife Ayesha and two daughters, Riley and Ryan.

Zaza Pachulia captured all the magic using 2005's latest technology.

The most random collection of people showed up, including Barry Bonds, Rickey Henderson, Too $hort, Warriors Dance Mom and Toaster Guy.

All in all, it's been an eventful day in Oakland.

