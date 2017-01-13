Warriors roll Pistons behind 72 from Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson
Stars shine as Dubs cruise in big win over Detroit
Finally the Warriors had a win that felt more like what we've come to expect from them.
Golden State trounced the Pistons 127-107 Thursday night to improve to 34-6. There was no consternation over the fourth quarter and a possible collapse like the one last Friday vs. Memphis, no drama as the opponent hung around. Golden State clocked the Pistons with a 41-19 third quarter, and that was that.
Here are the takeaways from the Golden State romp.
1. The Warriors got to Warrior a little bit. They had the ball movement going, the shots were falling, and when everything's clicking, the Warriors are still a work of art on a basketball floor.
Beautiful Basketball.#NBARapidReplay@NBAonTNTpic.twitter.com/eKIF8D0CtD— NBA (@NBA) January 13, 2017
2. The Big 3 Stepped Up. 72 points combined for Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. Curry was explosive with 19 in the first half, then Thompson and Durant caught fire in the second half. Thompson had 14 in the second half. They shot the absolute lights out. I mean, look at this:
Is that good? That seems good.
3. The Andre Drummond situation continues to worry. The Pistons are better when Drummond is on the bench. There's no getting around that as the numbers plainly show. For example, the Pistons are outscored by 7.6 points per 100 possessions with Drummond and Tobias Harris on the floor together. Take Drummond off, and keep Harris on, and the Pistons outscore their opponent by 4.4 points per 100 possessions.
Against the Warriors, the Pistons' rebounding numbers went up with Drummond on the bench, and they gave up 10.2 points less per 100 possessions. This is getting to be a little bit of an elephant in the room for the Pistons. If Drummond can't make them better as a unit, they're not only going to struggle, but their long-term direction is in question. JaVale McGee had more offensive rebounds (3) than Drummond (2).
4. The 3-ball remains vital. The Pistons shot 6-of-28 from deep vs. the Warriors. Golden State shot 15-of-29. They outscored the Pistons by 27 points from long-range. If you can't keep pace in that territory through defense or offense, you're never going to survive. Them's the rules.
5. Next up for the Warriors: A nice,long three-day stretch to game plan for the next biggest game of their season. They host the defending champion Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday.
