Warriors schedule week 15: Stephen Curry on fire, mental edge vs. Clippers

A flu-ridden Stephen Curry sat out of the Golden State Warriors ' 113-111 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday, but he's still the biggest story surrounding the team. Curry's 43-point explosion against the Los Angeles Clippers the day before -- when he was questionable leading up to the game with quad soreness -- was something to behold. As he did so many times on the way to back-to-back MVP awards, Curry toyed with defenders, made a halfcourt shot look easy and demoralized his opponent. He's now averaging 27.8 points and 6.9 assists with a 32.4 percent usage rate while making 43.1 percent of his 3-pointers in January.

As he and Kevin Durant felt each other out earlier in the season, Curry's eruptions were few and far between. Durant, though, made a point of directly telling Curry to be his old, aggressive self.

"I just said to him, 'Don't worry about me,'" Durant told ESPN's Chris Haynes. "I said, 'Just play your game. I'll figure it out. I'll figure it out around you. You're the engine of this team, and I know that. I'm not trying to come over and feel like everything just revolves around me. Just do you, man. I'm going to play around you. I've played this game long enough. I know how to score. I know how to find the ball. Just go out there and play your game.' And that's what he's been doing."

Whenever Curry is on the court, there's a chance he's going to erupt. The way he's been approaching things lately, skipping a random regular-season Golden State game brings a much greater risk of missing something special.

WARRIORS CHECK-IN

Record: 41-7

Scoring leader: Kevin Durant (26.3)

Assists leader: Draymond Green (7.4)

Rebounding leader: Tie: Draymond Green, Kevin Durant (8.4)

Last week: Lost to Miami Heat , defeated Charlotte Hornets , Clippers, Blazers (3-1)

KEEP AN EYE ON ...

Mental edge against Clippers?

The Warriors' win against the Clippers last week surprised nobody, but the way they humiliated them was notable. Even with Chris Paul out of the lineup and Blake Griffin coming off an injury, Los Angeles had to think it could do better than a 46-point loss. Curry absolutely torched everybody the Clippers threw at him, it was Golden State's eighth straight victory over the Clippers and there was no evidence that Marreese Speights ' message to his team about keeping its composure had gotten through.

"Well, they should have [a mental edge] if they don't," Clippers coach Doc Rivers said, via the Associated Press. "If I won eight games in a row, I would have a mental edge."

Los Angeles will still be without Paul on Thursday, but it's another national TV game and a chance to put forth a better effort. It would be disheartening for the Clippers if they were blown out yet again.

Containing Cousins

The last time the Warriors met the Kings, DeMarcus Cousins punched a chair in the second quarter and earned himself a technical foul. Unlike Oklahoma City Thunder big man Enes Kanter , the All-Star center didn't sustain an injury, but the moment reflected the frustration he experienced all night. Cousins got in foul trouble early, seemed annoyed by Zaza Pachulia 's physical defense and finished with just 17 points on 4-for-11 shooting and seven turnovers.

Cousins is probably the most talented big man in the league, and he's coming off a 35-point, 18-rebound night against the Hornets. With Rudy Gay out for the rest of the season, Cousins is even more of a focal point for Sacramento's offense. It's going to take a team effort for Golden State to slow him down again.

BIGGEST ONE-ON-ONE MATCHUP

Draymond Green vs. Griffin: If there was a bright spot for the Clippers on Saturday, it was Griffin's 20 points in 23 minutes. Most people will remember Green rejecting Griffin near the end of the first half and then running the other way for a dunk on the fast break. Griffin shot 9-for-14, though, and it was just his second game back after missing more than a month because of knee surgery. Encouraging!

If Griffin struggles against Green and the Warriors this time, it won't be time for the Clippers to panic -- he's still getting back up to speed. If they are going to have a chance to win, though, they will need him to look something like his normal self.